DUBAI – Bain & Company, in collaboration with the World Governments Summit (WGS), has launched the Sustainability Readiness Tool, an innovative AI-powered solution designed to help organizations assess and enhance their sustainability preparedness. This tool builds on insights from Bain’s research, including last year’s LEAD report, which examined how businesses in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region are integrating sustainability into their operations.

According to Bain’s research, nearly 70% of organizations in MENA report incorporating sustainability into their business models. However, only 3% are on track to achieve their sustainability goals. This gap underscores the urgent need for actionable insights and strategic interventions, which the new tool aims to provide.

“This tool provides organizations with a structured approach to assess their sustainability readiness and align with global best practices. And as global sustainability challenges intensify, it is crucial for organizations to take decisive action.” said Samer Bohsali, Senior Partner and EMEA Leader of the Public Sector practice at Bain & Company.

A Data-Driven Approach to Sustainability Readiness

The Sustainability Readiness Tool is built upon Bain’s extensive research into what differentiates leading organizations in sustainability. Through its LEAD Framework, Bain has identified four key aspects that set sustainability leaders apart:

L ink sustainability ambitions to corporate strategies: Sustainability becomes a core part of the business strategy and is managed in tandem with other corporate targets.

ink sustainability ambitions to corporate strategies: Sustainability becomes a core part of the business strategy and is managed in tandem with other corporate targets. E ngage cross-functional teams: They remove boundaries and build organization-wide ownership for sustainable outcomes. They also develop skills and organizational structures to support sustainability.

ngage cross-functional teams: They remove boundaries and build organization-wide ownership for sustainable outcomes. They also develop skills and organizational structures to support sustainability. A ctivate achievable sustainability missions: Ideation is bi-directional, so sustainability missions are co-developed and then verified through bottom-up assessments.

ctivate achievable sustainability missions: Ideation is bi-directional, so sustainability missions are co-developed and then verified through bottom-up assessments. Drive innovation and rapidly scale sustainable business solutions: Leaders establish agile systems to accelerate, test, and scale sustainability solutions.

“The launch of The Sustainability Readiness Tool represents a significant step forward in helping businesses navigate the complexities of sustainability transformation. Many organizations recognize the importance of sustainability, but few have a clear roadmap to achieve their goals. The tool provides the necessary insights and benchmarking to bridge this gap. “said Wissam Yassine, Partner and leader in the Sustainability practice at Bain & Company Middle East.

How the Tool Works

The AI-powered assessment consists of 27 questions , helping organizations gauge their sustainability readiness.

consists of , helping organizations gauge their sustainability readiness. Users receive a benchmarking analysis , allowing them to compare their performance against industry leaders.

, allowing them to compare their performance against industry leaders. The tool generates a detailed report with actionable recommendations to enhance sustainability integration across business operations.

Benchmarking Against Industry Leaders

One of the key features of the Sustainability Readiness Tool is its ability to provide organizations with a strategic benchmarking framework against industry leaders that are setting the standard for sustainability. The tool goes beyond simple comparisons by offering deep insights into best practices, innovation drivers, and emerging sustainability trends within top-performing companies such as Emirates NBD, Fakhruddin Holdings, FAB, SAB, Bain & Company, Acwa Power, Taqa, E& and EGA. By analyzing how these organizations integrate sustainability into their core business models, supply chains, and operational strategies, companies can:

Identify key gaps in their own sustainability approach and prioritize high-impact initiatives.

Develop targeted strategies that align with global sustainability benchmarks and regulatory expectations.

Enhance competitive positioning by adopting proven best practices and innovations that drive long-term value.

Leverage data-driven insights to build stakeholder confidence, improve ESG ratings, and attract sustainability-conscious investors.

This benchmarking functionality serves as a powerful decision-making tool, enabling businesses to transform sustainability from a compliance-driven obligation into a strategic growth enabler.

Bridging the Gap Between Aspiration and Action

As sustainability continues to be a top priority for governments and businesses worldwide, the Sustainability Readiness Tool provides a practical solution for organizations seeking to move from intent to impact. By leveraging AI-driven insights and Bain’s strategic expertise, companies can accelerate their sustainability journey and align more effectively with global sustainability goals.

The Sustainability Readiness Tool is now available for organizations looking to assess and advance their sustainability strategies. For more information, visit (https://sustainability.worldgovernmentssummit.org) or contact Sustainability.Readiness@bain.com.

-Ends-

Editor’s note: To arrange an interview or for any questions, please contact:

​​​​​​​Christine Abi Assi – christine@daydreamer.agency

About Bain & Company

Bain & Company is a global consultancy that helps the world’s most ambitious change makers define the future.

Across 65 cities in 40 countries, we work alongside our clients as one team with a shared ambition to achieve extraordinary results, outperform the competition, and redefine industries. We complement our tailored, integrated expertise with a vibrant ecosystem of digital innovators to deliver better, faster, and more enduring outcomes. Our 10-year commitment to invest more than $1 billion in pro bono services brings our talent, expertise, and insight to organizations tackling today’s urgent challenges in education, racial equity, social justice, economic development, and the environment. We earned a platinum rating from EcoVadis, the leading platform for environmental, social, and ethical performance ratings for global supply chains, putting us in the top 1% of all companies. Since our founding in 1973, we have measured our success by the success of our clients, and we proudly maintain the highest level of client advocacy in the industry.