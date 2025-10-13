Abu Dhabi: Bain & Company and Inception, a G42 company, today announced a strategic collaboration to bring productized, enterprise-grade AI solutions to clients worldwide. The collaboration combines Bain’s global advisory leadership and transformation experience with Inception’s applied-AI product development to help organizations deploy AI safely and at scale. (In)Alpha will be among the first solutions available through the partnership, with an initial focus on investment workflows and broader enterprise applications to follow.

Together, the firms will pair Bain’s industry expertise with Inception’s AI product capability to deliver secure, governed AI capabilities that augment teams, reduce manual effort, and surface decision-grade insights across core business processes. (In)Alpha exemplifies this approach and will be offered alongside additional applied-AI modules over time.

The announcement comes as Inception showcases (In)Alpha alongside its latest AI innovations at GITEX Global 2025. Located within the G42 District in Hall 6 and at the Government Hall in Hall 18, under the theme “Authentic Intelligence. Real Impact”. Inception is highlighting its role as the intelligence layer powering G42’s broader ecosystem and demonstrating how applied AI can drive measurable outcomes for enterprises and governments.

Chuck Whitten, senior partner and global head of Bain Digital, Bain & Company, said: “(In)Alpha combines Bain’s investor experience, with an AI-native platform built to amplify, not replace, human expertise and accelerate decision-making across the investment lifecycle. Together with Inception, we’re helping investors move faster, govern with confidence, and raise the quality of their decisions.”

Ashish Koshy, CEO, Inception, said, “Our partnership with Bain & Company reflects the UAE’s emergence as a center of gravity for AI innovation with global relevance. By pairing Bain’s deep investor expertise with Inception’s AI engineering, we are bringing together two complementary strengths to transform how financial investors source, evaluate, and manage opportunities. This partnership demonstrates the practical value of AI and its ability to redefine decision-making at scale.”

Dr. Florian Mueller, AIS EMEA Head, Bain & Company, said, “This partnership pairs Bain’s global capabilities with Inception’s UAE-born AI leadership and together signals the region’s next chapter in AI - locally rooted, globally relevant, and responsibly adopted. Our collaboration reinforces Bain’s commitment to the region and helps organizations modernize how they use data and AI: safely and at scale.”

Initial focus: (In)Alpha addresses investment workflows end-to-end (sourcing/screening, diligence insights, IC support, and post-deal monitoring), with broader enterprise use cases to follow.

About Bain & Company

Bain & Company is a global consultancy that helps the world’s most ambitious change makers define the future. Across 65 cities in 40 countries, we work alongside our clients as one team with a shared ambition to achieve extraordinary results, outperform the competition, and redefine industries. We complement our tailored, integrated expertise with a vibrant ecosystem of digital innovators to deliver better, faster, and more enduring outcomes. Our 10-year commitment to invest more than $1 billion in pro bono services brings our talent, expertise, and insight to organizations tackling today’s urgent challenges in education, racial equity, social justice, economic development, and the environment.

We earned a platinum rating from EcoVadis, the leading platform for environmental, social, and ethical performance ratings for global supply chains, putting us in the top 1% of all companies. Since our founding in 1973, we have measured our success by the success of our clients, and we proudly maintain the highest level of client advocacy in the industry.

About Inception

Inception, a G42 company, is the region’s leading innovator of AI-powered products and enterprise business solutions. With a rich heritage of research and development, the company has pioneered the creation of industry-specific products, enabling it to collaborate with various industries and sectors to develop cutting-edge solutions. Key products include (In)Alpha for investment decisions & portfolio management, (In)Climate – a next-generation meteorological platform and (In)Energy – designed to optimize upstream and downstream energy operations at scale. Inception’s (In)Business Suite is an industry-agnostic set of products that includes procurement, human capital, workflow management, complex business processes, customer experience and a generative AI solution for executives. Beyond its commercial endeavors, Inception is committed to making a positive societal impact. Through its various initiatives, the company aims to democratize AI, ensuring that it reaches everyone. By unlocking Emirati potential in AI and, Inception is driving progress and shaping the future of technology in the region. For more information, please visit www.inceptionai.ai