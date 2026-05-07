Riyadh, Saudi Arabia — Bahri, The National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia and a global leader in logistics and maritime transportation, has been recognized with the Operational Excellence Award at the Public Investment Fund (PIF) Partners’ Forum 2026.

The PIF Partners’ Forum Awards highlight outstanding achievements across portfolio companies that are driving impact, excellence, and value creation across strategic sectors. The Operational Excellence category specifically recognizes organizations demonstrating exceptional performance, efficiency, innovation, and the adoption of best-in-class global standards across their operations.

This recognition further strengthens Bahri’s position as a leading maritime and logistics provider regionally and globally.

Commenting on the award, Eng. Khalid Alhammad, President of Bahri Ship Management, said:

“We are honored to receive this prestigious PIF award, which reflects the dedication of our teams and our continued commitment to operational excellence across all our business units. This recognition highlights the resilience of our operations and our ability to deliver reliable, high-quality services to our customers and partners worldwide, even during periods of global uncertainty and disruption.”

This latest recognition follows a series of recent achievements that highlight Bahri’s strong performance across multiple areas of its operations. In recent months, Bahri received the International Chemical Tanker Company of the Year 2026 in London, the Ship Manager Award at the Saudi Maritime Awards in Jeddah, and the Labor Award in the Localization Track for the Transport and Logistics Sector, further underscoring the company’s commitment to operational leadership.