JEDDAH, KSA: Bahri Line, a business unit under Bahri Logistics, has officially established a new pendulum service line between the Asian and European continents. Traveling through Jeddah Islamic Port, the new cargo shipping line comes as an extension of Bahri’s expansion plan to widen its liner network, strengthen supply chains, and diversify shipping options to, from and through Jeddah Islamic Port.

The new service line runs eastward from Bremerhaven to Antwerp and Montoir in Europe through to Jeddah, then to Ennore in India, and onwards to the Port of Taicang port in China. The service line’s westbound route runs from Taicang and Shanghai in China through to Ennore and Jeddah, onwards to Montoir-de-Bretagne, located in the west of France, further extending to both Bremerhaven and Antwerp.

Bahri Line’s establishment of Jeddah Islamic Port’s newest shipping line is a proactive measure to increase and enhance local logistical capabilities, directly linking Asia and Europe via Jeddah. The new shipping line’s maiden journey embarked this year with the first vessel expected to reach Jeddah Islamic port in early February 2023.

Commenting on the launch of the new service line, Eng. Soror Basalom, President of Bahri Logistics stated: “We are excited to further expand our scope by launching our latest service line through Jeddah Islamic Port. The port’s leading operational capabilities, best-in-class standards and capacity to handle high volumes will surely serve as vital aspects of the success of this new service, helping us to cement the port and Saudi Arabia as a global logistics hub linking India, China, and Europe.”

“Bahri Line is proud to work in support of regional supply chains and in cohesion with the economic growth and development occurring within the Kingdom.”

As a specialized business unit of the national shipping carrier of Saudi Arabia, Bahri Line’s new liner service seeks to help expand the company’s logistical presence and widen its customer base by entering new global markets.

Bahri Line’s establishment of the new route comes in line with the National Transport and Logistics Strategy launched in June 2021. Bahri, the national shipping carrier of Saudi Arabia, is an active enabler of the initiative and Vision 2030 by actively upscaling transport services to position the Kingdom as renowned a global logistics hub that connects three continents.

