Dubai, UAE : Bahri, a global leader in logistics and transportation, has taken home two prestigious awards at The Maritime Standard Awards (TMS) 2022. These accolades celebrate Bahri’s successes in delivering exceptional services and solutions and sustaining outstanding performance while also contributing to the growth and development of the maritime industry.

Bahri was named ‘Ship Owner/Operator of the Year Award,’ and ‘Shipping Company of the Year’, at TMS 2022 awarding ceremony held at the Atlantis Ballroom in Dubai, UAE. Eng. Ahmed Ali Alsubaey, CEO of Bahri accepted the TMS awards in the presence of senior executives from shipping, ports, shipbuilding, and other maritime sectors, along with decision-makers and senior officials from governmental agencies from across the region.

Commenting on their highly successful award night, Eng. Ahmed Ali Alsubaey, CEO of Bahri, said: “These have been exceptional times for our company, and the outcome at TMS 2022 is a testament to every challenge we overcome, every risk taken and every move we have made to go against the grain as true innovators in our field. We will continue to pursue excellence across our wide-ranging operations and services as one of the region’s logistics and transportation pioneers and a key driver of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 objectives for a more prosperous and sustainable national economy.”

Bahri received the ‘Ship Owner/Operator of the Year Award,’ and ‘Shipping Company of the Year Award’ for its overall expansion and initiatives that had a particularly significant effect on the region’s maritime sector. Judges observed the strategic rationale behind the company’s activities, with Bahri receiving the awards based on its efforts to set high standards of customer service, safety, and sustainability.

-Ends-