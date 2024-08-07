Riyadh, KSA: Bahri, the National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia and a global leader in logistics and shipping, has signed a strategic Letter of Intent (LOI) with Ma’aden (the Saudi Arabian Mining Company), the largest multi-commodity mining and metals company in the Middle East. This collaboration, inked in the presence of representatives from the Ministry of Investment, aims to establish business integration opportunities between the two national giants aiming to localize the maritime industries and develop resilient supply chains.

On the signing, Eng. Ahmed Ali Al Subaey, CEO of Bahri, said: "We are delighted to work together with Ma'aden, one of the fastest-growing mining companies in the world and the largest multi-commodity mining and metals company in the Middle East. This collaboration emphasizes Bahri’s effective and reliable offerings as the national shipping company and further strengthens our position as a global leader within this dynamic industry."

On this occasion, Bob Wilt, CEO of Ma'aden, said: "As a global exporter, access to Bahri’s extensive shipping capabilities ensures that Ma’aden can support localization of the maritime industry in Saudi Arabia. Having worked with the Bahri team across our fertilizer business in recent years, we are confident that this collaboration will open up new growth opportunities across other areas of our business while continuing to support the national economy."

ABOUT MA’ADEN

Ma’aden is the largest multi-commodity mining and metals company in the Middle East and among the fastest-growing mining companies in the world, with revenues of SAR 29.3 billion (US$7.8 billion) in 2023. We are developing the mining industry into the third pillar of Saudi economy in line with Vision 2030, and aim to be a role model in responsible and sustainable operations.

We operate 17 mines and sites, have 7,000+ direct employees and export products to over 30 countries. We are embarking on massive growth through our 2040 strategy, across phosphate, aluminium, gold, copper and new minerals – to leverage the Kingdom’s estimated US$2.5 trillion mineral endowment and international opportunities.

