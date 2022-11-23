Manama, Bahrain: Bahraini real estate developer Bareeq Al Retaj is making its exhibition debut at this year’s Cityscape Bahrain, and has announced ambitious plans for a pioneering sustainable community on the Eastern coast of Bahrain. Ras Hayan Village offers waterfront villas and apartments, leisure space, hospitality, retail and a stunning marina, all set amidst a natural mangrove forest. Ras Hayan is unique in its organically conscious zoning and master-planning of residential, leisure and natural spaces, holistically integrated into the natural environment. calm canal aspects, with the Northern most canal opening onto a natural mangrove forest whose biodiversity is being preserved and enhanced.

Dr. Maher Al Shaer, Managing Director and Vice Chairman of Bareeq Al Retaj, gave details on the project today from Sakhir, and commented: “Ras Hayan area is of great importance to the heritage of Bahrain, and we want to allow people to live amongst its natural ecosystems. Saving and enhancing the inter-tidal wetlands has been a priority for us, and we plan to expand the existing mangroves and build an observatory for residents. In Ras Hayan you will find a distinct relaxed village dimension, avoiding the large one-size-fits-all feeling of some larger projects and focusing on creating community through clever and organic masterplanning.”

Ras Hayan’s residential offerings incorporate a limited number of waterfront and canal villas with larger than average plot sizes, and inland meandering neighbourhoods where streets are verdant and residents can connect with their natural environment. 301 of the inland villas will benefit from the Bahraini Government’s Mazaya compensation scheme in partnership with the Ministry of Housing. The Eastern beachfront setting provides some of the region’s most spectacular sunrises which highlight the abundant wildlife which has made its home in this truly unique location.

Ras Hayan Village is one of four pioneering projects being brought to life on Bareeq’s 150sqm stand during the three-day event, where the team will be on hand to educate and inform potential buyers and capture interest. Bareeq hopes to play a key role in not only showcasing its own vision and projects, but connecting developers, investors and other entities to collaborate for development opportunities and the growth of the Kingdoms’ real estate sector.

-Ends-

About Bareeq Al Retaj

Led by Dr. Maher Al Shaer as MD, Bareeq Al Retaj Real Estate Services W.L.L. was born in 2011 and has a diversified portfolio of projects in the Kingdom of Bahrain. Its principal objective is to develop state of the art real estate projects and pioneer for the progress of the sector locally. Bareeq manages its own portfolio of projects as well as providing strategic advice through Development Managing projects across a spectrum of offerings ranging from hospitality, residential, retail, commercial projects, and master-planning activities.

Media Contact Details

For more information, please contact Nawaf Al Ghanem, Marketing Manager