Manama, Bahrain: Beyon Chairman Shaikh Abdulla bin Khalifa Al Khalifa announced the change of the Ticker Symbol of Bahrain Telecommunications Company B.S.C. from “BATELCO” to “BEYON” effective from 18 June. The announcement was made during a special ceremony which took place at the Bahrain Bourse, in the presence of Mr. Abdulkarim Bucheery, the Chairman of Bahrain Bourse.

This change is in line with the launch of Beyon in December 2022. The Beyon group of companies oversees a wide range of local and international businesses which includes Batelco, the four Beyon Digital companies, Beyon Money, Beyon Solutions, Beyon Cyber and Beyon Connect, and a number of overseas investments. The change of ticker symbol aligns the information displayed at the Bahrain Bourse with the new Beyon identity.

Beyon Chairman Shaikh Abdulla bin Khalifa Al Khalifa stated on the occasion, “As Beyon has established a strong presence in the market, the Batelco ticker is no longer reflective of our identity, so we are delighted to announce our ticker symbol change to Beyon marking another key milestone in our journey. We extend appreciation to the Bahrain Bourse for the invaluable support provided in implementing this change.”

"The change of ticker symbol will have no impact on the Company's legal structure or the value of shares. Shareholders will continue to own the same number of shares, and their rights as a shareholder will remain unchanged. We are committed to developing the Beyon companies and taking their portfolio of products into new regional and international markets, in line with our commitment to grow value for our shareholders,” Shaikh Abdulla added.

