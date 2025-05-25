​​​​Manama – Bahrain Marina Development Company has announced the successful completion of 50% of Phase One of its flagship waterfront development, Bahrain Marina- a key milestone that reflects the company's steadfast commitment to delivering one of the Kingdom’s most ambitious urban lifestyle destinations. The project remains on track for handover in the final quarter of 2026.

Progress at the site continues at a remarkable pace, driven by the dedication and expertise of the development and engineering teams. Their efforts have ensured that construction advances according to the highest international standards of quality, safety, and innovation.

Among the notable achievements is the ongoing construction of the Bahrain Marina Residence Tower, a signature luxury residential building within the development. The tower has now reached its 15th floor out of 20, with 25% of construction works completed, an architectural milestone that further enhances Bahrain’s modern skyline and reinforces the project’s reputation as a premium address.

Commenting on the progress, Mr. Khalid Najibi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Bahrain Marina Development Company, stated: "Reaching 50% completion of Phase One is not merely a construction milestone, it is a tangible realisation of the ambitious strategic vision the company set forth at the project’s inception. Our aim has always been to redefine the concept of waterfront living and luxury residential experiences in the Kingdom of Bahrain. We are not simply developing buildings; we are creating an integrated urban environment that elevates quality of life and unlocks vast investment opportunities across the real estate, tourism, and commercial sectors."

Mr. Najibi added: "This progress would not have been possible without the official support we have received, the trust of our partners, and the dedication of the national talents involved in design and execution. It also reflects our unwavering commitment to the highest global standards and best practices in project management. We firmly believe that Bahrain Marina is a cornerstone in advancing the Kingdom’s economic vision, offering a holistic model of sustainable development that meets the aspirations of individuals and investors, while reinforcing Bahrain’s position as a leading regional hub for tourism and investment.”

For his part, Mr. Yusuf Althawadi, Managing Director of Bahrain Marina Development Company, affirmed that the project is progressing in line with the highest construction and engineering standards. He added: "The structural progress of Bahrain Marina Residence, now reaching the 15th floor, is a clear reflection of the meticulous attention we place on execution. This project represents a refined urban destination that blends distinctive architectural design with an integrated quality of life. We are working tirelessly to bring to life a clear vision that positions Bahrain Marina at the forefront of residential and tourism destinations in the region."

Set along the eastern shoreline of Manama, Bahrain Marina spans over 250,000 square metres, transforming prime coastal land into an integrated urban retreat. Once complete, the project will offer freehold luxury residences, a five-star hotel, a world-class yacht marina, a premium marine club, expansive green areas, and a vibrant retail and dining promenade. This fusion of waterfront leisure, elegant living, and dynamic commercial offerings will position Bahrain Marina as a benchmark for sophisticated coastal development in the region.

About Bahrain Marina

Bahrain Marina is an extraordinary waterfront development strategically positioned on the eastern coast of Manama, the capital of Bahrain. With a development budget of BD 200 million, this landmark project features an array of luxury retail outlets, fine dining restaurants, and internationally renowned cafes. The development also includes a shopping mall, a marina with yacht parking, and an expansive 3,200-square-meter marine club offering a wide range of recreational activities and marine programs, contributing significantly to the Kingdom's tourism sector.

In addition, Bahrain Marina provides a unique residential experience with luxurious freehold units, premium hotel accommodations, extensive green spaces, and high-end sports facilities. The project is designed to promote a balanced lifestyle that enhances residents' and visitors' quality of life.

For more information and to experience the future of luxury living, please visit www.bahrainmarina.bh.