Manama: Bahrain Marina Development Company (BMDC), the master developer of the iconic Bahrain Marina project on the eastern waterfront of the capital, Manama, has announced the signing of a cooperation agreement with Khaleeji Bank aimed at offering flexible and competitive financing solutions for prospective buyers of luxury residential units within Bahrain Marina Residence, one of the Kingdom’s premier real estate and lifestyle developments.

The agreement was signed during Cityscape Bahrain 2025 in the presence of representatives from both entities. The partnership enhances the project’s position as a preferred destination for home ownership and real estate investment and supports joint efforts to expand access to property financing in line with Bahrain’s Economic Vision 2030.

This collaboration forms part of a series of strategic partnerships that Bahrain Marina is establishing with leading banking institutions in the Kingdom to provide a range of adaptable financing programmes. These include extended repayment periods, competitive profit rates and simplified procedures designed to offer clients a smooth and secure ownership experience.

Commenting on the occasion, Engineer Hisham AlMoayyed, Acting Chief Executive Officer of Bahrain Marina Development Company, stated: “We are pleased to announce this partnership with Khaleeji Bank, which strengthens our ability to offer tailored financing solutions that meet the needs of our clients and investors at Bahrain Marina Residence. We remain committed to providing flexible ownership options that combine convenience with financial security, in line with the project’s high standards and its unique waterfront location in the heart of Manama.”

He added: “This agreement marks another step in our strategy to build an integrated ecosystem of partnerships that support our clients throughout their ownership and investment journey. Bahrain Marina is not merely a residential development; it is a fully integrated community representing a luxurious and sustainable lifestyle.”

On this occasion, Ms. Ameera Ahmed Al Abbasi, Head of Retail Banking at Khaleeji Bank, stated “The signing of our Memorandum of Understanding with Bahrain Marina Development Company aligns with Khaleeji’s strategy to enhance the financing solutions available to our clients, as well as expand their residential ownership options in unique and high-value projects. We are proud to contribute to the Bahrain Marina Residence project, a landmark in the real estate development sector’s luxury branch. Through this collaboration, we aim to provide flexible financing solutions that meet our clients’ aspirations, while ensuring a comprehensive banking experience that elevates service standards and offers them broader ownership and investment choices.”

She continued “We are keen to empower our clients to capitalize on the opportunities presented by this exemplary project through innovative financing solutions that facilitate the ownership journey and add real value to their experience. This collaboration reflects our commitment to supporting leading real estate projects that contribute to enhancing urban and economic development in the Kingdom.”

Bahrain Marina Residence is considered one of Bahrain’s signature residential destinations, comprising 274 luxury units ranging from one-bedroom apartments to premium penthouses with sea views. The development features an array of integrated amenities, including fitness centres, swimming pools, private cinema rooms, children’s play areas and smart parking facilities. It is also surrounded by a comprehensive selection of retail and leisure outlets, making it a vibrant destination for living and investment.

The agreement reflects Bahrain Marina’s continued commitment to offering comprehensive solutions to its clients, through financing, flexible payment plans and exclusive offers in cooperation with local and international partners, further strengthening the project’s position as one of Bahrain’s most prominent real estate developments.