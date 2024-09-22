Muharraq, Bahrain: Bahrain International Airport (BIA), managed and operated by Bahrain Airport Company, joined the Kingdom of Bahrain in commemorating Saudi Arabia’s 94th National Day with special festivities, in partnership with the Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority (BTEA) and Bahrain Airport Services (BAS).

Passengers arriving to Bahrain through BIA on Gulf Air and Saudi Airlines flights were greeted with warm hospitality and special festivities to mark this occasion, including receiving commemorative giveaways upon arrival.

The event highlighted BIA’s commitment to fostering cultural exchange and strengthening regional ties, reflecting the strong bond and deep-rooted relationship between the two nations.

