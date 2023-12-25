The accreditation is in line with the airport’s commitment to providing accessibility and a seamless travel experience to passengers with disabilities considering the recently launched Hidden Disabilities initiative.

Muharraq, Bahrain – Bahrain International Airport (BIA) has achieved the prestigious Level 1 accreditation in the ACI Accessibility Enhancement Accreditation program, based on existing international best practices and recommendations. The accreditation is a result of BIA’s commitment to accessibility through its strategy, policies and initiatives that prioritize the safety, well-being and inclusivity of passengers and visitors with disabilities.

The accreditation, valid for the next three years, is in line with the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD), the 2019 ACI World Annual General Assembly resolution, and international best practices and recommendations. More significantly, the accreditation reiterates the airport’s ongoing long-term dedication to prioritize accessibility and inclusivity for all passengers and visitors at BIA through various initiatives. BAC commemorated this remarkable accomplishment at the terminal alongside its strategic partners and stakeholders.

The recognition is in light of the recent launch of the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower initiative under the theme of “We See You”, to enhance the travel experience for individuals with hidden disabilities, ensuring their needs are recognized, understood, and supported throughout their journey. BIA is the second airport in the region to implement the global program that employs the use of a discreet sunflower symbol to identify passengers with non-visible disabilities. By wearing the sunflower lanyard, individuals can indicate to airport staff that they may require additional assistance or have specific needs that should be addressed.

Mr. Mohamed Yousif Al Binfalah, Chief Executive Officer at Bahrain Airport Company, commented on the achievement: “We are incredibly proud of this achievement that marks an important milestone in our journey towards implementing accessibility and inclusivity initiatives in the airport. At BIA, we are continuously pursuing strategies and policies that ensure a safe, inclusive and accessible airport for all in an effort to provide a smooth and easy travel experience.

Our most recent initiative, Hidden Disabilities, ensures that those with non-visible disabilities are given the proper care and support to ensure their seamless travel experience. In the future, we aim to continue our plans to incorporate solutions across the airport that will contribute to an efficient, safe and accessible airport for all passengers and visitors.”

Expressing his gratitude for the efforts of the partners and employees at Bahrain International Airport, representing governmental and private entities, to provide a seamless travel experience for all travellers.

The Director General of the International Airports Council (ACI), Luis Felipe de Oliveira, said, “On behalf of ACI, I wish to extend our sincere congratulations to Mr. Mohamed Yousif Al Binfalah and his team at Bahrain International Airport on achieving Level 1 accreditation in the ACI Accessibility Enhancement Accreditation program. They have proven their corporate commitment to accessibility through their strategy, policies, and initial implementations. This is another step on the path to an accessible, safe, and inclusive airport experience for all passengers in line with the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD), the 2019 ACI World Annual General Assembly resolution, and international best practices and recommendations. By prioritizing accessibility, airports can ensure that everyone has the opportunity to travel and explore the world around them.”

​​​​​​About Bahrain Airport Company (BAC)

Bahrain Airport Company (BAC) is the operator and managing body of Bahrain International Airport (BIA), the gateway that connects the Kingdom with the world. Tasked with developing the airport’s infrastructure, facilities, and commercial offerings, BAC has transformed BIA into the most modern boutique airport in the Gulf. With a strong focus on innovation, efficiency, and culture, BAC’s goal is to ensure that BIA stands out as a best-in-class airport that reflects the Kingdom’s distinct character and strengthens its position as a financial, cultural, and aviation center in the region. Since assuming the responsibility of managing and operating the airport in 2010, BAC has cemented BIA’s reputation as an attractive hub for airlines and passengers.

For more information visit www.bahrainairport.bh

Email: : Corporate.Communications@bac.bh

Instagram: @BahrainAirport

X : @BahrainAirport

Facebook: BahrainAirport