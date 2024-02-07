Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: Infracorp, the specialised company in infrastructure activities and project development, has recently announced its collaboration with the UFC Group, the world's leading fitness group, to open the UFC GYM at Bahrain Harbour. This state-of-the-art sports centre is strategically located in Bahrain Harbour, offering a direct view of the Marina Promenade.

A signing ceremony was held at Bahrain Harbour, where the agreement was signed by Mr. Hazim Abdulkarim, Chief Administrative Officer at Infracorp, and Mr. Warren van der Mescht, General Manager of UFC GYM, in the presence of several representatives from both sides. This landmark collaboration marks a significant milestone in bringing innovative fitness solutions to the residents of Bahrain Harbour and the surrounding areas.

The UFC GYM in Bahrain Harbour will offer unparalleled training and fitness programmes and classes, catering to all fitness enthusiasts, and providing them with an extensive range of sports classes and personal training sessions.

One of the key highlights of the UFC GYM is the provision of specialised training courses for children of all age groups. These courses, taught by a group of professionals, will not only enhance physical fitness but also instil discipline, focus and self-confidence in young participants. Additionally, this commitment to promoting fitness and wellness underscores the shared vision of Infracorp and UFC Group.

On the occasion, Mr. Hazim Abdulkarim, Chief Administrative Officer at Infracorp, stated: “This collaboration marks a significant step forward in enhancing the fitness landscape of Bahrain Harbour and the surrounding areas. We are proud to partner with UFC GYM and bring their world-class training facilities and programmes to this vibrant district in the heart of Manama.”

He added: “The UFC GYM will cater to all fitness levels, providing an unmatched experience for fitness enthusiasts and athletes alike. It will also enhance the leading position of Bahrain Harbour as a multi-purpose project in the areas of shopping, hospitality and entertainment, while providing an exceptional waterfront with its picturesque and environmentally friendly elements that suit all tastes.”

For his part, Mr. Warren van der Mescht, General Manager of UFC GYM, said: “We are thrilled with anticipation and excitement for the grand opening of UFC GYM in Bahrain Harbour. We would like to extend our gratitude to Infracorp on partnering with us on this major collaboration, and we value all parties involved. UFC GYM continues to expand around the world, bringing the success of our ‘Train Different’ approach to all fitness communities globally.”

“At UFC GYM Bahrain, we make it our mission to create an environment to set you up for success with a supportive community and a fitness facility that offers the amenities and knowledge you need to become your best. Our club features a full-range of functional fitness classes, group and private MMA training, personal and group dynamic performance-based training, and youth fitness and MMA programmes. We are more than a club; we are a community. Our club is a reflection of its members and their commitment to living through experiences. We ‘Train Different’ together,” the UFC GYM General Manager added.

The UFC GYM at Bahrain Harbour will play a vital role in promoting a healthy and active lifestyle among the residents of Bahrain. With its well-equipped gym and the latest sports equipment, the centre aims to meet the fitness needs of the community. This landmark collaboration between Infracorp and the UFC Group will undoubtedly pave the way for further advancements in the fitness industry in Bahrain and beyond.

Stay tuned to the latest news and updates by following @infracorp.bh on Instagram and Infracorp Bahrain on Linkedin.

-Ends-

About Infracorp:

Infracorp B.S.C., is a company specialised in investing in the infrastructure and sustainability development sector, with a capital of USD 1.2 billion. Infracorp manages a portfolio of nearly USD 3 billion in infrastructure assets, including a 250 million square feet land bank in the GCC, North Africa and South Asia, which is earmarked for sustainable economic and social infrastructure.

Infracorp’s sustainability strategy is designed to generate strong long-term returns for investors through proactive management of ESG risks, and by embracing opportunities for value creation in the sustainable investment ecosystem.

The Company focuses on investments in developing communities and investing in logistics and technologies that support sustainability and renewables, as well as social infrastructure assets across the education and healthcare sectors.

For more information about Infracorp, visit www.infracorp.bh

About UFC GYM Bahrain:

UFC GYM Bahrain is a premium fitness facility dedicated to providing world-class training and performance programmes, inspired by the renowned Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). The state-of-the-art facility offers a wide range of innovative classes and training options for individuals of all fitness levels.

From intense mixed martial arts (MMA) sessions to high-energy group fitness classes, our expert trainers and instructors ensure an engaging and challenging workout experience. With top-of-the-line equipment, personalised coaching and a supportive community, UFC GYM Bahrain aims to empower individuals to achieve their fitness goals while fostering a sense of camaraderie and strength.

Visit http://www.ufcgymbh.com/ for more information.