Cybersecurity training program set to launch in June 2025 - a new initiative that aims to strengthen Bahrain's financial sector cybersecurity capabilities through expert-led training programs

Manama, Bahrain - Bahrain FinTech Bay (BFB), the Kingdom’s leading fintech hub, has partnered with ZenData Security, a leading cybersecurity firm, to deliver specialized cybersecurity training across Bahrain through the MENA Innovation Academy; an initiative powered by BFB in partnership with the Reboot 01. The partnership aims to strengthen cybersecurity awareness and capabilities among professionals, students, and individuals in the financial sector and beyond.

The collaboration will launch with a comprehensive 3-day cybersecurity training program in June specifically tailored for the financial sector, equipping participants with essential knowledge and practical skills to identify, mitigate, and respond to cybersecurity threats.

“At Bahrain FinTech Bay, we are committed to enabling innovation and resilience across the fintech ecosystem”, said Bader Sater, CEO, Bahrain Fintech Bay. "By partnering with ZenData Security, we are empowering our ecosystem participants with the specialized knowledge and practical tools needed to safeguard financial innovation. This initiative aligns with our commitment to fostering a secure, resilient fintech environment in Bahrain and throughout the region" he added.

The initial 3-day training program scheduled to take place from 15 - 17 June, will cover critical cybersecurity concepts relevant to financial institutions, including threat identification, security protocols, regulatory compliance, and incident response. The curriculum combines theoretical knowledge with practical simulations to ensure participants develop actionable skills.

"As cyber threats evolve in complexity, the human element remains the most vulnerable point in any organization”, said Isabelle Meyer, CEO of ZenData Security. "Employees remain the most significant vulnerability in cybersecurity, often being the primary targets for cyberattacks. Through this partnership with Bahrain FinTech Bay, we are committed to transforming financial professionals from potential security liabilities into the strongest line of defense for their organizations."

This partnership represents a shared vision between both organizations to strengthen Bahrain's position in the global fintech landscape. These tailored programs are designed to address the rising demand for cybersecurity expertise in Bahrain's financial landscape, driven by ongoing digital transformation.

About Bahrain FinTech Bay (BFB)

Bahrain FinTech Bay is an ecosystem builder. It incubates impactful and scalable fintech initiatives through innovation labs, acceleration programs, curated activities, and educational opportunities. This collaborative platform is dedicated to furthering the development, interaction, and acceleration of the fintech ecosystem. To bring the full spectrum of market participants together, BFB partners with governmental bodies, financial institutions, corporates, consultancy firms, universities, associations, venture capital, and fintech startups. Bahrain FinTech Bay is a subsidiary of the BENEFIT Company.