Manama, Bahrain – Bahrain Bourse (BHB), a licensed exchange by the Central Bank of Bahrain and an affiliate member of the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO), participated in the ninth annual World Investor Week (“WIW”) from 6th October to 12th October, 2025.

As part of IOSCO’s World Investor Week, Bahrain Bourse participated in the global campaign aimed at raising awareness of the importance of investor education and protection, joining 118 other global exchanges. This marks BHB’s eighth consecutive year of participation, reaffirming its commitment towards advancing investor education and awareness through collaboration with both local partners and international exchanges.

Shaikh Khalifa bin Ebrahim Al-Khalifa, CEO of Bahrain Bourse, stated that “Bahrain Bourse ensures its active participation in initiatives that support financial literacy and investor education and awareness, as part of its core belief in the importance of empowering investors. Furthermore, the threat landscape is becoming increasingly sophisticated and it is crucial to support the education and protection of all investors.”

World Investor Week is a week-long global campaign aimed at raising awareness of the importance of investor education and protection and highlighting the various initiatives of securities regulators in these two critical areas. The main themes of the campaign focus on Digital Finance, Crypto Assets, The impact of new Technologies and AI, Prevention of Fraud and Scam and the Basics of Investing. These themes align with IOCSCO’s Roadmap for Retail Investor Online Safety.

Mr. Jean-Paul Servais, Chair of IOSCO’s Board, and Chair of the Belgium Financial Services and Markets Authority said: "In today’s fast-paced markets, technology is transforming how people invest. For students and young investors, digital platforms are now often the gateway into the world of investing, and very convenient. But convenience is not enough. Smart investors stick to the basics: doing careful research, staying diversified, and being prepared for unexpected events.”

Bahrain Bourse continues to spearhead various initiatives aimed at fostering financial literacy across all age groups, in alignment with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal 4 ‘Quality Education.’ These initiatives include the Board Mentorship Program, developed in partnership with the Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF) to cultivate board-ready Bahraini talent through specialized training. Another joint initiative held in collaboration with the BIBF is The Investment Academy that offers individuals with professional courses, workshops, and webinars in the area of capital markets. Other notable programs include the Smart Investor Program in collaboration with INJAZ Bahrain for elementary students, and the long-standing TradeQuest Program for high school and university students.

