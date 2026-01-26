Manama, Bahrain – Bahrain Bourse (BHB), a licensed exchange by the Central Bank of Bahrain, announced that it has joined the Bahrain Association of Banks (BAB), reinforcing collaboration with the financial markets and supporting the continued development of Bahrain’s capital markets through structured dialogue and stakeholder engagement.

Bahrain Bourse will play an active role within the Investment and Capital Markets Committee, reflecting its commitment to strengthening collaboration between capital markets and the banking sector amid growing alignment across financial services and regulatory frameworks. This membership will enable structured and ongoing dialogue between Bahrain Bourse and key banking and financial sector stakeholders, with the aim of aligning priorities, addressing shared challenges, and advancing initiatives that support the wider capital markets ecosystem.

Shaikh Khalifa bin Ebrahim Al-Khalifa, CEO of Bahrain Bourse, commented, “Joining the Bahrain Association of Banks underscores Bahrain Bourse’s commitment to collaboration, responsible market development, and meaningful engagement across the financial ecosystem. This membership represents an important element of Bahrain Bourse’s sustainability and responsible business strategy, supporting transparency, inclusive engagement, and long-term value creation.”

“We look forward to collaborate with BAB and its members to advance sector-wide priorities and play an active role in shaping the future of Bahrain’s financial services industry,” Shaikh Khalifa added.

Zeeba Askar, CEO of the Bahrain Association of Banks (BAB), commented, “We are pleased to have Bahrain Bourse join the Bahrain Association of Banks. This membership reflects the continued strengthening of cooperation between the banking sector and capital markets. We look forward to working closely with Bahrain Bourse through structured engagement and shared initiatives that support the ongoing development and resilience of Bahrain’s financial sector.”

About Bahrain BourseBahrain Bourse is a self-regulated multi-asset marketplace operator established since 1987. Bahrain Bourse aims to offer to its investors, issuers, and intermediaries a comprehensive suite of exchange-related facilities including offering listing, trading, settlement, and depositary services for various financial instruments. We aim to offer our stakeholders with the best investment and trading solutions, and pair it with creative insights and problem solving skills to provide our investors, issuers, and intermediaries with valuable resources to meet their every expectation. Our key growth pillars underpins our way of conducting business and how we interact with our stakeholders: Origination, Innovation, Collaboration, and Pioneering Spirit, and all of them working together is what enables us to offer you with an "Oasis of Investment Opportunities”.

