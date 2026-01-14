Manama, Bahrain - Bahrain Bourse (BHB), a licensed exchange by the Central Bank of Bahrain recently held its first town hall meeting of the year on Wednesday, 14th January, led by Shaikh Khalifa bin Ebrahim Al-Khalifa, CEO of Bahrain Bourse, at Bahrain Bourse Premises.

Sh. Khalifa unveiled Bahrain Bourse’s Strategic Roadmap 2026-2028, designed to diversify market offerings, deepen liquidity, and streamline market operations with the implementation of six key strategic pillars. The roadmap focuses on enhancing market infrastructure, expanding member services, developing talent, and supporting the continued growth of the Kingdom’s financial sector. The roadmap aims to achieve five objectives: advance Bahrain’s capital market ecosystem, deliver world-class services to all stakeholders, strengthen market competitiveness and align with regional and global standards, foster agility to navigate dynamic market conditions, and expand and diversify investment opportunities locally and regionally.

Achieving the above objectives depends on the implementation of six key strategic pillars as follows: Equity and capital formation aimed at generating capital flows through expanded and structured IPO pipeline, Trading Operations Catalyst aimed at diversifying products offerings and roll-outs, Regulatory & Corporate Realignment aimed at enhancing the decision-making process and regulatory empowerment, Enhanced Issuer and Investor engagement aimed at improving infrastructure and functions, enhancing processes and services, Digital Readiness aimed at enhancing improved processes and services, and Re-alignment of human capital to ensure capabilities match market needs.

The inaugural session was attended by Bahrain Bourse and Bahrain Clear team members, outlining the strategic direction for the year ahead. This initiative is designed to foster open dialogue between the company’s management and employees, promoting transparency, collaboration, and alignment on shared goals.

In addition, during the townhall meeting, a total of 19 long-serving employees of Bahrain Bourse and Bahrain Clear were recognized for their dedication and loyalty, whom have played a vital role in supporting the exchange and enabling it to deliver innovative and diverse services during the previous years.

During the meeting, Shaikh Khalifa bin Ebrahim Al-Khalifa, CEO of Bahrain Bourse, stated, “As we step into 2026, our focus is clear, delivering on our Strategic Roadmap by diversifying market offerings, deepening liquidity, and enhancing operational efficiency through innovation and collaboration. These priorities will guide us as we continue to lead and transform the capital markets, positioning Bahrain as a competitive and resilient financial hub in line with Vision 2030.”

“Bahrain Bourse will continue to advance initiatives that strengthen the Kingdom’s capital markets, enhance transparency and efficiency, and support sustainable economic growth, while investing in national talent and fostering a resilient and competitive financial ecosystem,” Sh. Khalifa added.

About Bahrain Bourse

Bahrain Bourse is a self-regulated multi-asset marketplace operator established since 1987. Bahrain Bourse aims to offer to its investors, issuers, and intermediaries a comprehensive suite of exchange-related facilities including offering listing, trading, settlement, and depositary services for various financial instruments. We aim to offer our stakeholders with the best investment and trading solutions, and pair it with creative insights and problem solving skills to provide our investors, issuers, and intermediaries with valuable resources to meet their every expectation. Our key growth pillars underpins our way of conducting business and how we interact with our stakeholders: Origination, Innovation, Collaboration, and Pioneering Spirit, and all of them working together is what enables us to offer you with an "Oasis of Investment Opportunities”.

