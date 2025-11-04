Bahrain Bourse (BHB), a licensed exchange by the Central Bank of Bahrain, announced the approval of Arqaam Securities L.L.C. as an External Market Maker, reinforcing its strategic efforts to advance market liquidity and further expand the Kingdom’s capital market ecosystem. This initiative aligns with BHB’s broader objectives of attracting increased investment flows and elevating market efficiency.

The announcement was made during a signing ceremony held at Bahrain Bourse’s premises in the attendance of Mr. Yusef Al Yusef, Chairman of Bahrain Bourse, Sh. Khalifa bin Ebrahim Al-Khalifa, CEO of Bahrain Bourse and Mr. Riad Meliti, CEO of Arqaam Capital (parent company of Arqaam Securities).

Shaikh Khalifa bin Ebrahim Al-Khalifa, CEO of Bahrain Bourse, commented, “The approval of Arqaam Securities as an External Market Maker represents another key milestone in our efforts to foster a more dynamic and liquid marketplace. Since the introduction of the updated Market Making Framework, we have seen growing participation from leading institutions, reflecting the confidence in Bahrain’s evolving capital market infrastructure. This milestone reinforces our commitment to maintaining a well-regulated, transparent, and competitive market aligned with global standards.”

Mr. Riad Meliti, CEO of Arqaam Capital, commented, “We are proud to join Bahrain Bourse as an External Market Maker and contribute to the continued advancement of Bahrain’s capital market. Arqaam Securities’ extensive regional expertise in liquidity provision and market-making will enable us to enhance trading activity, support effective price discovery, and strengthen investor confidence. We look forward to working alongside Bahrain Bourse to further enrich the market landscape and attract a broader investor base.”

Bahrain Bourse adopted a new framework for Market Making in July 2024, introducing updated Market Making Guidelines while repurposing existing regulations to exclusively address Liquidity Provision. This comprehensive update aligns with the best international practices, aiming to regulate market making and liquidity provision while clearly defining the distinct roles of Market Makers and Liquidity Providers. With the inclusion of Arqaam Securities, the total number of authorized market makers on Bahrain Bourse now stands at four.