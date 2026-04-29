Bahrain Bourse (BHB) and its fully-owned subsidiary, Bahrain Clear (BHC) has announced the promotion of several team members in recognition of their strong performance, dedication, and ongoing contributions to the organization.

These promotions reflect Bahrain Bourse’s continued focus on investing in its national talent and strengthening internal capabilities to support the growth and advancement of Bahrain’s capital market. The promotions stem from the company’s broader strategy to invest in human capital and empower Bahraini professionals to assume leadership roles. By doing so, Bahrain Bourse seeks to foster a culture of corporate excellence and drive operational sustainability. It also highlights the organization’s confidence in the caliber of its talent pool to lead innovation, deliver added value to its wider stakeholder group, and contribute towards the recently unveiled Capital Market Development Plan aimed at elevating the market.

Commenting on the announcement, Shaikh Khalifa bin Ebrahim Al-Khalifa, Chief Executive Officer of Bahrain Bourse, said, “We are extremely proud to see our local talent progress into leadership positions within the organization. Recognizing and developing our talent remains a key priority for Bahrain Bourse. These promotions reflect the commitment and performance of our team members as well as a forward-looking investment, as we are confident they will continue to play an integral role in advancing our strategic objectives and supporting the development of the recently unveiled Capital Market Development Plan (2026-2028).

Salman Alzayani, Director of Human Resources of Bahrain Bourse stated, “We are committed towards building a strong and capable team that can support the recently unveiled Capital Market Development Plan. Investing in our people is a core part of how we strengthen our organization and ensure we continue to deliver at a high standard.”

Bahrain Bourse remains committed towards nurturing Bahraini talent and strengthening its organizational capabilities in line with its Capital Market Development Plan. Bahrain Bourse continues to focus on operating a secure, efficient, and internationally aligned market infrastructure that supports sustainable economic growth.