Muharraq, Bahrain: Bahrain Airport Company (BAC), the operator of Bahrain International Airport (BIA), welcomes British Airways' continued operations to and from the Kingdom, reinforcing a partnership that spanned for over 90 years of distinguished aviation history.

The London-Bahrain route has long been a cornerstone of connectivity between the United Kingdom and Bahrain, fostering deep bonds of friendship, economic exchange, and cultural enrichment. This route, which marked British Airways’ Concorde maiden voyage in 1976, has been a vital bridge for businesses, tourists, students, and families alike.

British Airways’ decision to maintain its commitment to Bahrain underscores the enduring strength of the bilateral relationship between the two nations. This partnership not only fuels economic growth and unlocks commercial opportunities but also enhances convenience and connectivity for travelers on both sides.

BAC reaffirms its full support for British Airways and looks forward to further strengthening this historic collaboration, ensuring continued success at Bahrain International Airport.



Bahrain Airport Company (BAC) is the operator and managing body of Bahrain International Airport (BIA), the gateway that connects the Kingdom with the world.

