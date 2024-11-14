Muharraq, Bahrain: On the second day of the Bahrain International Airshow (BIAS), Bahrain Airport Company (BAC), the operator and managing body of Bahrain International Airport (BIA), signed a 25-year Heads of Terms agreement with DHL Express. This significant partnership aims to establish the largest Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility in the region at Bahrain International Airport (BIA). This agreement contributes to BAC's commitment to enhancing BIA's infrastructure and capabilities, positioning it as a regional aviation hub.

The establishment of the MRO facility is set to play a pivotal role in supporting DHL's operations, contributing to Bahrain's economic growth, and reinforcing BIA's position as a leading regional logistics hub. This agreement signals a promising future for both entities and the wider aviation industry in the region. DHL, renowned for its efficient worldwide delivery network, has been a vital part of Bahrain's economic landscape for many years. The strategic location of BIA provides DHL with an enhanced logistics hub, ensuring faster and more efficient global and regional connectivity.

Bahrain Airport Company Chief Executive Officer, Mohamed Yousif AlBinfalah commented, "We are pleased to be strengthening our partnership with DHL. The MRO facility is more than just a facility, it’s a strategic investment in Bahrain’s future, which will generate employment opportunities, attract ancillary aviation businesses, and position Bahrain as a preferred destination for aircraft maintenance services.”

“We aim for excellence, this is our promise to our customers, delivering on that promise means a strong focus on growth and development,” said Nour Suliman, CEO, DHL Express MENA, “the new facility at Bahrain International Airport is a milestone in our efforts to invest and further develop our aviation network serving Bahrain and the Middle East and North Africa countries.”

Ali Al Mudaifa, Chief of Business Development at the Bahrain Economic Development Board (Bahrain EDB) added: "Establishing the DHL Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Facility at Bahrain International Airport is a significant milestone in our journey to solidify Bahrain's position as a premier regional hub for air cargo and a global service center. This facility will not only enhance our logistics capabilities but also attract further investment and talent to the Kingdom, bolstering our commitment to advancing the aviation sector and driving economic diversification."

About Bahrain Airport Company (BAC)

Bahrain Airport Company (BAC) is the operator and managing body of Bahrain International Airport (BIA), the gateway that connects the Kingdom with the world. Tasked with developing the airport’s infrastructure, facilities, and commercial offerings, BAC has transformed BIA into the most modern boutique airport in the Gulf. With a strong focus on innovation, efficiency, and culture, BAC’s goal is to ensure that BIA stands out as a best-in-class airport that reflects the Kingdom’s distinct character and strengthens its position as a financial, cultural, and aviation center in the region. Since assuming the responsibility of managing and operating the airport in 2010, BAC has cemented BIA’s reputation as an attractive hub for airlines and passengers.