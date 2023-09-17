Held under the theme of “Just Culture”, the week filled with activities aims to recognise BAC employee and partner efforts of prioritising aerodrome safety and raise awareness on the importance of maintaining a culture of transparency amongst all airport personnel

Muharraq, Bahrain – Bahrain Airport Company (BAC), the operator and managing body of Bahrain International Airport (BIA), launched its annual edition of Safety Week, with an opening ceremony held at the Movenpick attended by key representatives from the airport industry. Guests included Bahrain international Airport key stakeholders.

Safety Week is held on an annual basis to reinforce a culture of safety awareness, transparency and efficiency towards aerodrome safety and to sustain the airport’s reputation as an efficient and safe workplace and environment for all. “Just Culture”, the main theme of this year’s Safety Week, promotes and inspires open communication and improvement to safety, to prevent and reduce accidents by inspiring teams to talk about safety with a positive approach.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Mr. Mohamed Yousif Al Binfalah, Chief Executive Officer at Bahrain Airport Company, said: “BAC’s dedication to safety not only upholds the highest standards but also inspires continuous improvement in the realm of aerodrome safety, making the airport a trusted and secure hub for travellers and workers. We are proud to be aligned with global regulatory bodies and international organizations such as the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), fostering harmonization, consistency and interoperability in aviation safety procedures.”

He continued, “We are incredibly grateful for all our partners and employees for following the safety procedures and ensuring effective communication between all departments.”

The 2023 Safety Week will run for a week and will include a series of activities including a special exhibition held at Bahrain International Airport. The week-long series of activities includes panel discussions, training sessions, workshops, and a Foreign Object Debris (FOD) Walk.

As part of BAC’s priorities, the company continuously institutes training and awareness programs to educate its staff about the importance of aerodrome safety and the principles of a “Just Culture”. BAC has held awareness sessions, where a total of 951 employees participated in 2022 and 545 to date in the past year.

About Bahrain Airport Company (BAC)

Bahrain Airport Company (BAC) is the operator and managing body of Bahrain International Airport (BIA), the gateway that connects the Kingdom with the world. Tasked with developing the airport’s infrastructure, facilities, and commercial offerings, BAC has transformed BIA into the most modern boutique airport in the Gulf. With a strong focus on innovation, efficiency, and culture, BAC’s goal is to ensure that BIA stands out as a best-in-class airport that reflects the Kingdom’s distinct character and strengthens its position as a financial, cultural, and aviation center in the region. Since assuming the responsibility of managing and operating the airport in 2010, BAC has cemented BIA’s reputation as an attractive hub for airlines and passengers.

For more information visit www.bahrainairport.bh

Email: : Corporate.Communications@bac.bh

Instagram: @BahrainAirport

X : @BahrainAirport

Facebook: BahrainAirport