Bahrain, Muharraq: Bahrain Airport Company (BAC), the operator and managing body of Bahrain International Airport (BIA), announced the launch of its Airside Operations Department’s initiative, aimed at maintaining the safety of aircraft and operations in the airport apron. This initiative involves removing Foreign Object Debris (FOD) from the cargo operations, located at the west of the airport runway, mitigating potential risks to aircraft and ground operations.

This collaborative effort brought together teams from across BAC’s Airside Operations Department, along with key partners including Bahrain Airport Services Company (BAS), DHL, and the U.S. Navy.

This initiative underscores BAC’s ongoing commitment to maintaining the highest safety standards in the airport apron and reinforces the importance of partner collaboration in ensuring a consistently clean and safe runway environment.

Through these initiatives, Bahrain Airport Company (BAC) reaffirms its commitment to elevating operational safety and efficiency standards, by adopting cutting-edge technologies and best practices across all its operations.

About Bahrain Airport Company (BAC)

