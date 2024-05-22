Riyadh: Baheej Tourism Development Company, a joint venture between ASFAR, the Saudi tourism investment company owned by PIF, and the Tamimi-AWN Alliance, has announced the development of the waterfront area of the Royal Commission at Yanbu. Their first project in Yanbu will cover an area of 32,000 square meters and features three iconic leisure assets including a Beach Escape, a Tourist Activation Center, and a Lifestyle Hotel. Additionally, the project will feature a fourth component to be announced at a later stage. Each of these components will provide rich and comprehensive experiences, as well as sustainable tourism offerings.

Visitors will be soon invited to explore the ancient city of Yanbu, rooted in a rich history dating back to the 16th century, boasting a distinct identity defined by its architectural marvels and sand beaches. Baheej envisions Yanbu as an iconic destination showcasing Saudi Arabia's rich culture, history, and natural wonders, offering one-of-a-kind inspiring experiences to visitors.

Mrs. Nora Al Tamimi, CEO of Baheej, said: "We believe that destinations are not just built but discovered, and Baheej's commitment lies in uncovering Saudi Arabia’s hidden gems. Our strategic collaborations are aimed at curating unparalleled experiences that showcase Saudi Arabia's rich culture, history, and natural wonders. Yanbu City's contemporary infrastructure, captivating environment, and attractive coastal landscapes make it an exceptional gateway to the Red Sea Riviera. We anticipate the complete unveiling of our destination and its components by the end of 2027."

Al Tamimi envisions the project unfolding in three phases, prioritizing community engagement, sustainability, and minimal environmental impact. Through meticulous analysis of risks and investment opportunities, Yanbu is set to become a sought-after tourist destination, both locally and internationally. Baheej's integral role includes integrating local culture and environmental sustainability, elevating Yanbu's appeal and fostering regional development. This commitment underscores a transformative journey for Yanbu's hospitality landscape, blending community heritage and environmental stewardship seamlessly.

The launch of Baheej’s project in Yanbu City aligns with Saudi Vision 2030's targets, aiming to foster a prosperous economy and vibrant society. As a diversified developer and destination management company, Baheej aims to craft accessible tourism experiences meeting international standards while remaining contextual and sustainable. These initiatives are part of a broader strategy to transform Saudi towns into thriving, sustainable destinations. Baheej's commitment to reshaping urban spaces extends to announcing additional projects in other cities by year-end, underscoring its strategic vision for reshaping and revitalizing urban spaces across the region.

About Baheej

Baheej is a diversified development and destination management company established in September 2023 with the aim of developing numerous destinations across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with a focus on sustainable development. Baheej collaborates with major cities and developers in Saudi Arabia to create eco-friendly communities and improve destinations in the Kingdom through an integrated approach to destination management.

Baheej is the result of a cooperative relationship between ASFAR, the Saudi Tourism Investment Company, a fully owned subsidiary of the Public Investment Fund, and the Tamimi-AWN Alliance. Baheej seeks to leverage the flexibility and ambition of the private sector and support ASFAR in achieving its goals to develop exceptional destinations.

About the Tamimi-AWN Alliance

The Tamimi-AWN Alliance brings together the capabilities and experience of two leading Saudi companies - Tamimi Global Company Ltd. (TAFGA) and AWN Enterprises - to provide an end-to-end solution for developing and operating tourism destinations in Saudi Arabia.

With roots going back to 1914 and 1953 respectively, AWN and TAFGA have strong track records in catering, hospitality, facility management, construction, and project development in the Kingdom.

The alliance offers integrated services covering strategy, design, infrastructure development, construction, operations, and management. TAFGA operates over 60 F&B outlets in Saudi Arabia while AWN has built thousands of homes.

Together, the companies have delivered some of Saudi Arabia's landmark projects including the King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture and the Hawiyyah Industrial City. Their combined team has over 16,000 employees.

The Tamimi-AWN Alliance aims to bring its proven experience and capabilities to help unlock the tourism potential of destinations across Saudi Arabia, as part of the Vision 2030 goals. Their end-to-end offering, from concept to operation, provides a sustainable long-term solution.

About Asfar

Asfar, the Saudi Tourism Investment Company, is a fully owned subsidiary of the Public Investment Fund (PIF). Officially launched in July 2023, Asfar's primary mission is to bolster the emerging tourism sector in Saudi Arabia. The company’s mandate is to launch and foster investment opportunities in the realms of hospitality, retail, F&B and entertainment to create comprehensive and immersive tourism ecosystems across promising cities in Saudi Arabia. As part of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, Asfar seeks to contribute to the national objective of attracting 100 million visitors annually to the Kingdom by 2030.