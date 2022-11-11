Sharjah: More than 1,000 women founders have graduated till date under the Badiri Entrepreneurship Programme, gaining specialised skill sets in business and leadership, and helping transform their ideas into successful business projects.

The inclusive entrepreneurial programme, which commenced in 2015-16 under the Badiri Education and Development Academy (Badiri) - the education and capacity building arm of NAMA Women Advancement, supports the spirit of female entrepreneurs in the region and beyond with a hands-on practical approach to build their knowledge and business skills.

The graduation of the 2022 batch marks the conclusion of the international programme in its physical format, as BEP transitions to an exclusive digital module to stimulate the entrepreneurial mindsets of a greater number of young people from around the globe. Under the digital platform, BEP will continue to empower aspiring and established female entrepreneurs with the tools and frameworks of a startup business.

BEP graduates have launched successful ventures in niche and specialised fields and are today inspiring more women further their entrepreneurial ambitions by maximising their potential with the right skill sets.

Comprehensive educational curriculum

BEP’s comprehensive and integrated educational course curriculum supports the professional development of the participants through a deep dive into skills required to build a strong foundation for a profitable and successful business and increase their sense of initiative and entrepreneurship to empower them on their entrepreneurial journeys.

Alongside group learning courses, the programme also features one-on-one mentorship, project visits, implementation workshops, and assessments to test applicability and scalability of business ideas. The last BEP edition encompassed six learning modules, seven practical workshops, two field visits and several hours of individual mentorship sessions over a period of seven months.

Designed in partnership with local and international academic institutions, and specialised local entities, BEP will continue to boost economic opportunities for both men and women everywhere under the new digital platform. The digital course graduates will go on to launch pilot projects through the Sharjah Business Women Council, a NAMA affiliate, in a journey of mentorship that will offer them the right support to further their entrepreneurial ambitions.

BEP collaborates with global leaders in the field including the UK-based School for Social Entrepreneurship (SSE) and the National Science and Technology Park (NSTP) in Pakistan – to ensure that women in the UAE who aim to be entrepreneurs get the best mentors to guide them on their learning journey.

Dr. Mona Al Ali, Manager of the Badiri Education and Development Academy, said: “By providing aspiring women entrepreneurs with multiple learning paths, the Badiri Entrepreneurship Programme has been building individual competencies and enabling participants to achieve actionable and meaningful goals. Under our new and improved exclusive digital learning module, more women and men business owners will continue to receive specific and tailored support to build a strategic roadmap and drive meaningful results for their businesses.”

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Rizwan Riaz, Vice President of NSTP, affirmed his confidence in the Badiri-National University of Science and Technology (NUST) partnership in nurturing the entrepreneurial ambitions of women and empowering them with skills and knowledge to become positive contributors to the economy.

HE Mariam Bin Al Shaikh, Director, SBWC: “We are delighted to welcome graduates of the Badiri Entrepreneurship Programme and offer guidance through mentorship to empower them with relevant skills as they embark on their entrepreneurial careers. SBWC’s value added services and holistic sustainable approach will create fresh, strategic opportunities for the Badiri graduates to both establish and expand their business outreach in the region and beyond.”

