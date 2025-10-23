Imarrae strengthens its operations through regional partnerships led by AKD

Cairo – Reflecting its ambitious vision for expansion and strengthened presence in Egypt’s real estate market, Imarrae has announced the launch of a new expansion phase featuring a series of integrated residential projects in New Cairo and Sheikh Zayed. This move is part of Imarrae’s strategic plan to expand beyond its leadership in the commercial and administrative sectors into the residential market, while maintaining its hallmark standards of quality, innovation, and excellence. As part of this growth, the company also announced a strategic partnership with AKD Management Solutions to enhance its operational capabilities and ensure the delivery of projects that meet the highest international standards.

Founded by real estate experts Eng. Hossam Ibrahim and Mr. Ahmed khedr, Imarrae brings together over 20 years of accumulated experience in real estate development and project management across Egypt and the Gulf region.

Eng. Hossam Ibrahim, Co-Founder and Chairman, is considered one of the pioneers in the construction and development sector. He founded Athar Contracting in Qatar in 1998, Al-Rabat Marble Factory in Aswan, and co-founded Al-Rabat Holding Group in the UAE and Qatar, which includes diversified investments in real estate, education, and healthcare.

Mr. Ahmed khedr, Co-Founder and CEO, brings extensive experience in real estate construction, development, and the management of major projects. He also serves as Chairman of Blue Holding, whose flagship developments include Mivida Business Park Office Building and Blue Side Hub Mall in Marina El Alamein. Today, he is leading Imarrae’s expansion with a vision rooted in smart investment and professional execution.

Imarrae is preparing to launch its flagship project KIN in New Cairo, spanning 25 acres in el koronfel Villas area. The project will form an integrated community combining luxury residences with commercial and administrative spaces in a contemporary design that reflects modern living. It includes villas and apartments of various sizes surrounded by vast green areas, offering residents a balanced lifestyle that blends comfort and luxury.

The project’s design and execution are being handled by AlAsri Consultant, an international firm based in the UAE, renowned for its extensive global experience across major projects in the Middle East and beyond. This ensures adherence to the highest quality standards throughout all development phases, with a target sales value exceeding EGP 16 billion.

Furthermore, Imarrae plans to launch three new integrated projects in East and West Cairo during 2026, following its acquisition of over 100 acres of prime land in strategic locations. This underscores the company’s commitment to developing sustainable communities that deliver long-term value and contribute to Egypt’s urban development goals.

In this context, Mr. Ahmed khedr, Co-Founder and CEO of Imarrae, stated: “We believe that successful real estate development is built on the integration of innovation, quality, and strategic partnerships. Our vision is to deliver integrated and sustainable residential projects that reflect the latest global trends in urban design while providing real added value to our clients and shareholders. Our goal is to establish Imarrae as a leading name in both the Egyptian and regional real estate markets in the coming years.”

Mr. Khedr added that since its establishment, added that since its establishment, the company has prioritized selecting and developing prime locations that deliver sustainable growth and long-term value, noting that each Imarrae project possesses a distinct identity and strong market presence, further reinforcing the company’s reputation as a forward-thinking and strategically planned developer.

Meanwhile, the strategic partnership between Imarrae and AKD Management Solutions, led by Founder and CEO Amr El Kady, aims to deliver a comprehensive model for real estate management and operations that meets international standards of efficiency and quality. This initiative is part of Imarrae’s strategy to elevate development and execution standards in Egypt’s real estate sector and to reinforce its position as a company that embraces an integrated approach to building modern, sustainable communities based on strong partnerships and forward-thinking vision.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Amr El Kady, Founder and Chairman of AKD Management Solutions, stated” : « We are proud to partner with Imarrae, a company that has showcased a clear and forward-thinking development vision rooted in quality and professionalism. Our objective is to deliver fully integrated management and operational solutions that strengthen Imarrae’s position as a leading developer in both the Egyptian and regional real estate markets, while ensuring the highest levels of efficiency and performance across every stage of development. »

Mr. El Kady added that this partnership represents a model of collaboration between local and regional expertise, designed to deliver tangible value to Egypt’s real estate sector. He further emphasized that AKD remains committed to applying international best practices in project management and operations to ensure an exceptional experience for clients and investors alike.

About Imarrae

Imarrae is a leading real estate development company specializing in residential, commercial, and administrative projects in Egypt and across the region. The company owns a land portfolio exceeding 100 acres in prime locations across East and West Cairo, with total investments surpassing EGP 100 billion. Imarrae operates under an ambitious expansion plan built on regional partnerships and the extensive experience of its founders, positioning it as a promising developer dedicated to building integrated and sustainable communities in Egypt and the region.