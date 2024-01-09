Dubai, UAE: Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, has extended its partnership with Toshiba Elevator Middle East LLC, the Japanese manufacturer of the world’s fastest elevator, to supply, design and install passenger and service elevators for the Azizi Central, Azizi Grand, Azizi Vista, and Beach Oasis projects.

Since 1999, Toshiba has established a presence in the Middle Eastern market, successfully undertaking various noteworthy projects by providing secure and comfortable vertical transportation with cutting-edge technologies. Toshiba’s latest innovation, the machine-room-less (MRL) elevators, will feature premium wood-style cabin wall finishings and sophisticated buttons seamlessly embedded in luxurious full-height glass panels. Emphasizing safety, the technology not only meets but also exceeds all international standards for elevators.

Mr. Farhad Azizi, CEO of Azizi Developments, said, “We are delighted to announce the extension of our agreement with Toshiba Elevator Middle East LLC, a testament to our dedication to obtaining high-quality, custom-built elevators. We pride ourselves in creating modern luxury developments — a design and construction philosophy that distinguishes us and assures investor happiness — and Toshiba matches our projects’ high-quality standards.”

Built for young, in-vogue adults and families alike, Vista, the epitome of a modern luxury low-rise residential building, is nestled in one of Dubai’s most dynamic and youthful areas, adjacent to Sports City and Motor City. Just a short drive from the Expo site, and with it being situated on Hessa Street and near Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, Dubai Studio City is a strategic location with excellent accessibility. Residents will benefit from a wide range of nearby amenities, including schools and colleges, medical facilities, sports and leisure attractions, and much more.

Azizi Developments’ Sales Gallery can be visited on the 13th floor of the Conrad Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road.

About Azizi Developments

Azizi Developments is a leading developer based in Dubai, UAE. With tens of thousands of homes successfully delivered to local and international investors and end users of over 100 nationalities, the developer prides itself on its extensive portfolio of modern luxury developments across Dubai’s most sought-after residential and commercial destinations, its construction-driven approach, and its commitment to transparency and customer centricity. Azizi’s residential and commercial properties are investor friendly, catering to all lifestyles. The developer makes it its international mission to develop lifestyles and enrich the lives of its residents with a focus on catalyzing the vision and development of the markets that it operates in.

Azizi currently has around 40,000 units under construction that are projected to be delivered by 2027, worth several billion US dollars. The company is renowned for developing the UAE’s second tallest skyscraper, has a strong track record and sizeable project pipeline through its extensive land bank and strategic partnerships with Dubai’s key master developers, and is instrumental in developing world-class properties in MBR City, Palm Jumeirah, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai Healthcare City, Dubai South, Al Furjan, Studio City, Sports City and Downtown Jebel Ali.

For further information about Azizi Developments, please contact:

Tizian H. G. Raab

Head of Public Relations and Communications, CEO’s Office

Email: tizian@azizidevelopments.com