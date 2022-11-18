Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, is participating at Cityscape 2022, granting visitors the opportunity to not only see its wide-ranging portfolio of premium completed, soon-to-be completed and off-plan residential and commercial properties across Dubai's most sought-after locations, but to also be the first to get the chance to snap up previously unseen, newly released units.

This year’s edition of Cityscape Global, an internationally distinguished, much-awaited property expo, will take place from the 21st to the 23rd of November at Za’abeel Hall 6 - Dubai World Trade Centre from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Azizi will be present at booth A10.

In his comments, Mr Farhad Azizi, CEO of Azizi Developments, said: “We look forward to Cityscape each and every year. We see it as an important opportunity to not only showcase our portfolio and investment opportunities, but to also educate visitors on the UAE’s thriving real estate market, with it being a world-leading hub for business, tourism, and innovation. Representing a major source of foreign direct investment, Cityscape has established itself as a renowned, widely leveraged platform that provides local and international investors with in-depth insights into the UAE’s real estate sector, its outstanding macroeconomic fundamentals, and how competitive it is in comparison to other markets”.

“The event also grants all real estate stakeholders the opportunity to participate in dynamic, fact-based conversations revolving around the resurgence of the market. This knowledge transfer and ideation will lead to healthy competition and innovation among brokers, developers, and other stakeholder groups. The event is tremendously beneficial to all, but primarily to investors,” he added.

Among the key highlights that will be showcased is Riviera, the developer’s French Mediterranean-inspired residential and commercial community in one of Dubai’s most sought-after neighbourhoods, MBR City. Intended to introduce the French-Mediterranean lifestyle to Dubai, which is not simply about architectural art but also about a certain ‘joie de vivre’ — a celebration of life, Riviera represents a new landmark destination that is both residential and commercial, with a richness of retail space. Riviera features three districts: an extensive retail boulevard, a lagoon walk with artisan eateries and boutiques, and Les Jardins — an immense, lush-green recreational social space. Located merely 1 minute from Al Khail Road, 10 minutes from Festival City & IKEA, Downtown Dubai and Sheikh Zayed Road, and 15 minutes from Dubai International Airport, Riviera is one of the best-connected communities in all of the emirate.

Moreover, Creek Views II, which is located in the exquisitely landscaped and well-thought-out Dubai Healthcare City, the emirate’s health and wellness destination with direct access to Al Khail Road, will also be showcased. It is not only home to a wide variety of leading, high-tech medical centres, but also presents a lavishness of lifestyle and shopping options. Creek Views II will grant striking views and offers residents a sophisticated, ultra-modern design and finishing.