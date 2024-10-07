

Dubai, UAE: As part of its continuous commitment towards social inclusion and efforts in integrating people with disabilities, Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, is sponsoring the sixth edition of AccessAbilities Expo, the largest exhibition for People with Disabilities in the MENASA region, which was held at the Dubai World Trade Center on 7 October 2024.

In his comments, Mr. Mirwais Azizi, Founder and Chairman of Azizi Developments, said: “As part of our wide-ranging CSR efforts, we are delighted to now also sponsor the AccessAbilities Expo for People with Disabilities, the largest-of-its-kind platform for people of determination. We see this event driving real impact - the innovative solutions that are presented lead to better inclusion for those in need, through which this gathering plays a pivotal, proactive role in the progress and development of the UAE. This partnership underscores our unwavering dedication to supporting the government’s vision of empowering and fully integrating people of determination into society. We will continue to support such noble initiatives for years to come, with us striving to be the number one contributor to charitable causes in the UAE. Very soon, we will be announcing yet another very large donation.”

⁠Azizi’s plethora of CSR efforts in the UAE and globally covers everything from sustainability, equality, health, and education. This year, the company announced a AED 600 million donation to the Mother’s Endowment campaign under the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, and last Ramadan an AED 100 million donation to the 1 Billion Meals initiative to help eradicate world hunger and malnutrition, while also having supported the Al Jalila Foundation with AED 10 million. Azizi also sponsors sporting events and is currently the pillar partner of the Dubai World Cup for the 7th consecutive year. The developer partners with – and makes substantial donations to – various social inclusion facilities, including the Rashid Centre for the Determined Ones for six consecutive years, the Dubai Autism Center, and the Special Needs Future Development Center.

Moreover, Azizi is building a cancer center, a hospital, a dialysis center, and the largest orphanage in Afghanistan with an investment of USD 300 million, has granted thousands of scholarships to students in Afghanistan, and has distributed 1.5 million food and necessity parcels nationwide to help those in need, among other efforts. The developer has also built 300 homes for earthquake victims in Afghanistan.

The largest exhibition for People with Disabilities in the Middle East region, AccessAbilities Expo provides an ideal platform to launch and exhibit the latest solutions, explore growth opportunities for business in the lucrative Middle East market, and network with key buyers, trade professionals, and end-users from across the world.

About Azizi Developments

Azizi Developments is a leading developer based in Dubai, UAE. With more than 30,000 homes successfully delivered to local and international investors and end users of over 100 nationalities, the developer prides itself on its extensive portfolio of modern luxury developments across Dubai’s most sought-after residential and commercial destinations, its construction-driven approach, and its commitment to transparency and customer centricity. Azizi’s residential and commercial properties are investor friendly, catering to all lifestyles. The developer makes it its international mission to develop lifestyles and enrich the lives of its residents with a focus on catalyzing the vision and development of the markets that it operates in.

Azizi currently has around 40,000 units under construction that are projected to be delivered by 2027, worth several billion US dollars. The company is renowned for developing the world’s second tallest skyscraper and an AED 2.5 billion opera, which is its gift to the city, as part of its cultural district at Azizi Venice. Azizi has a strong track record and sizeable project pipeline through its extensive land bank and strategic partnerships with Dubai’s key master developers, and is instrumental in developing world-class properties in MBR City, Palm Jumeirah, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai Healthcare City, Dubai South, Al Furjan, Studio City, Sports City and Downtown Jebel Ali.

