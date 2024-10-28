Dubai, UAE: Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, has announced that Azizi Vista, in Dubai Studio City, one of Dubai’s most distinguished residential areas, is now over 75% sold out. Featuring studio apartments and one- and two-bedroom residences, the development’s projected completion date is set for Q2 of 2025.

Among the 34 nationalities that have purchased units so far, buyers from the United Arab Emirates represent the largest demographic at 25%. They are followed by investors from several Western and European countries, including the USA, UK, and Canada, which make up a combined 35%, as well as various GCC and Middle Eastern nations, including Saudi Arabia, and Lebanon, at 15%.

Afzaal Hussain, Chief Operating Officer at Azizi Developments, said: “We take great pride in the overwhelming interest our projects are receiving, which highlights their exceptional quality and appeal. The robust demand for properties in Dubai Studio City reinforces the area’s reputation as one of Dubai’s most well-connected and desirable residential destinations. This growing popularity underscores our commitment to delivering world-class living experiences across Dubai’s most sought-after communities.”

Located just outside the city, at a comfortable distance from the bustle, yet with easy access to the emirate’s many points of interest, Dubai Studio City is one of the fastest-growing business hubs for film and television production and a trendy hotspot for creative professionals.

Built for young, in-vogue adults and families alike, Vista, the epitome of a modern luxury low-rise residential building, is nestled in one of Dubai’s most dynamic and youthful areas, adjacent to Sports City and Motor City. Just a short drive from the Expo site, and situated on Hessa Street and near Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, Dubai Studio City is a strategic location with excellent accessibility. Residents will benefit from a wide range of nearby amenities, including schools and colleges, medical facilities, sports and leisure attractions, and much more. Major attractions in proximity include Dubai Autodrome, the Els Club, Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club, Dubai International Stadium, Football Academy Dubai, Sports Park, ICC Academy, Miracle Garden, and IMG Parks & Resorts, among many others.

Azizi Developments’ Sales Gallery can be visited on the 13th floor of the Conrad Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road.