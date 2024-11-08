Dubai, UAE: Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, has announced that the fourth phase of Riviera, its French Mediterranean-inspired waterfront community located in the highly sought-after Mohammed Bin Rashid City, amid Dubai’s most important business, leisure, and retail hubs, is now over 70% sold out.

Among the 72 nationalities that have purchased units so far, buyers from the United Arab Emirates represent the largest demographic at 25%. They are followed by investors from several Western and European countries, including the USA, UK, Australia, and Germany, which make up a combined 35%, as well as various GCC and Middle Eastern nations, including Saudi Arabia, at 10%.

Tizian H. G. Raab, Head of Public Relations and Communications at Azizi Developments, said: “The fourth phase of Riviera in the prestigious MBR City continues to receive monumental interest, exciting all of us at Azizi Developments. This robust demand is a testament not only to the popularity of MBR City, with it being one of the most exclusive and highly sought-after residential destinations in the emirate, but especially to the countless merits of Riviera – from its design and construction quality, all the way to the unparalleled lifestyle it grants residents and visitors through its numerous leisure and entertainment options. With construction progressing swiftly, we are now looking forward to the fourth phase of Riviera becoming the vibrant community that it is designed and built to be.”

Riviera is part of Azizi Developments’ award-winning portfolio. It is a stylish lifestyle destination comprising 75 mid- and high-rise buildings with approximately 16,000 residences.

Designed to introduce the French-Mediterranean lifestyle to Dubai, which is not merely about architectural art, but also about a certain ‘joie de vivre’ — a celebration of life, an exultation of spirit, Riviera represents a new landmark destination that is both residential and commercial, with an abundance of retail space. Riviera features three districts: an extensive retail boulevard, a lagoon walk on the shores of its 2.7 km-long swimmable crystal lagoon with artisan eateries and boutiques, and Les Jardins — a vast, lush-green social space.

Azizi Developments’ Sales Gallery can be visited on the 13th floor of the Conrad Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road.

About Azizi Developments

Azizi Developments is a leading developer based in Dubai, UAE. With more than 30,000 homes successfully delivered to local and international investors and end users of over 100 nationalities, the developer prides itself on its extensive portfolio of modern luxury developments across Dubai’s most sought-after residential and commercial destinations, its construction-driven approach, and its commitment to transparency and customer centricity. Azizi’s residential and commercial properties are investor friendly, catering to all lifestyles. The developer makes it its international mission to develop lifestyles and enrich the lives of its residents with a focus on catalyzing the vision and development of the markets that it operates in.

Azizi currently has around 40,000 units under construction that are projected to be delivered by 2027, worth several billion US dollars. The company is renowned for developing the world’s second tallest skyscraper and an AED 2.5 billion opera, which is its gift to the city, as part of its cultural district at Azizi Venice. Azizi has a strong track record and sizeable project pipeline through its extensive land bank and strategic partnerships with Dubai’s key master developers, and is instrumental in developing world-class properties in MBR City, Palm Jumeirah, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai Healthcare City, Dubai South, Al Furjan, Studio City, Sports City and Downtown Jebel Ali.

For further information about Azizi Developments, please contact:

Tizian H. G. Raab

Head of Public Relations and Communications, CEO’s Office

Email: tizian@azizidevelopments.com