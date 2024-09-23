Dubai, UAE: Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, has sold all its units at Pearl, situated in Dubai’s growth corridor, Al Furjan, which boasts easy access to all of the emirate’s points of interest while still being a comfortable distance away from the bustle of the city.

The development comprises 192 studios, 54 one-bedroom apartments and 14 two-bedroom apartments.

Among the 40 nationalities that have purchased units in Pearl so far, buyers from the United Arab Emirates represent the largest demographic at 25%. They are followed by investors from several Western and European countries, including the USA, Italy, and Germany, which make up a combined 35%, as well as various GCC nations, including Saudi Arabia, that make up a combined 30%. Buyers from other regions around the globe represent the remaining 10%.

Mr. Afzaal Hussain, Chief Operating Officer at Azizi Developments, said: “We take immense pride in the rapid sales at Pearl, a clear reflection of the exceptional quality and overall allure of this world-class development. The high demand for our projects in Al Furjan, including Berton and Amber, reinforces the area’s position as one of Dubai’s most sought-after residential destinations, with it thriving as the city’s growth continues to expand in its direction.”

Pearl is nestled within a thriving community, surrounded by lush greenery and major retail stores. It is just a minute from both Mohammed bin Zayed Road and Al Furjan metro station, making it one of the most accessible and strategically located areas in the emirate. A short drive connects it to Jafza, Ibn Battuta Mall, JBR, Dubai Marina, and Al Maktoum International Airport. Additionally, Pearl is near the Palm, Expo City, DIFC, and Business Bay, offering easy access to a diverse range of business, retail and leisure attractions.

About Azizi Developments

Azizi Developments is a leading developer based in Dubai, UAE. With tens of thousands of homes successfully delivered to local and international investors and end users of over 100 nationalities, the developer prides itself on its extensive portfolio of modern luxury developments across Dubai’s most sought-after residential and commercial destinations, its construction-driven approach, and its commitment to transparency and customer-centricity. Azizi’s residential and commercial properties are investor-friendly, catering to all lifestyles. The developer makes it its international mission to develop lifestyles and enrich the lives of its residents with a focus on catalyzing the vision and development of the markets that it operates in.

Azizi currently has around 40,000 units under construction that are projected to be delivered by 2027, worth several billion US dollars. The company is renowned for developing the world’s second tallest skyscraper, has a strong track record and sizeable project pipeline through its extensive land bank and strategic partnerships with Dubai’s key master developers, and is instrumental in developing world-class properties in MBR City, Palm Jumeirah, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai Healthcare City, Dubai South, Al Furjan, Studio City, Sports City and Downtown Jebel Ali.

