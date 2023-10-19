Dubai, UAE: Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, has announced that it has sold 100% of its studios and one-bedroom units at Amber in Al Furjan. The project, which was launched just months ago, comprises a mix of studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom residences and is equipped with several premium amenities, including a variety of retail and dine-in options, landscaped walking areas, a fully equipped gymnasium, children’s play areas, two swimming pools, ample parking spaces and 24-hour security. Amber’s is expected to be completed in Q2 of 2024.

United Kingdom nationals made up the largest buyer group, followed by buyers from the United Arab Emirates, India, Germany, and South Africa. The studios and one-bedroom homes were sold to a total of 20 nationalities.



Mr. Farhad Azizi, Chief Executive Officer of Azizi Developments, said: “We are thrilled with the rapid sales at Amber. This milestone serves as a testament to the quality and desirability of Amber, our recently launched, world-class development in Al Furjan; the overwhelming demand for our Al Furjan projects, including Amber, Pearl and Berton, among others, further solidifies the community’s standing as one of the emirate’s most highly desired, growth-inclined residential and mixed-use areas. This growth aligns with Dubai’s ever-expanding landscape, making it a notably vibrant and sought-after destination — we look forward to continuing to exceed expectations and delivering on our promise of excellence in every project.”

Azizi Amber’s location in one of Dubai’s most promising growth corridors, Al Furjan, puts it at the heart of the action yet at a comfortable distance from the daily bustle of the city. Nestled within a booming community, amidst lush greenery and mega-retail stores, Azizi Amber is just one minute away from Mohammed bin Zayed Road and one minute from Al Furjan metro station, making it one of the most sought-after, accessible, and strategically located areas in the emirate. Just 7 minutes from Jafza and Ibn Battuta Mall, 10 minutes from JBR and Dubai Marina, 15 minutes from the Al Maktoum International Airport and Palm, 25 minutes from DIFC and Business Bay, and 12 minutes from Expo City, Azizi Amber offers easy access to a wide variety of business, retail, and leisure attractions.

Dubai’s real estate sector has witnessed exceptional growth in Q3 2023 recording a 40% increase in total value and 22% increase in transactions compared to the same period last year. The emirate has now topped the world’s cities in the Knight Frank Prime Global Cities Index for the second year in a row. July 2023 recorded transactions worth AED 37 billion, the highest monthly number ever. The Dubai real estate market is projected to sustain its growth in 2024, with prices expected to increase. Azizi’s recent launch, Azizi Venice, underscores the high demand for property in Dubai, as hundreds of buyers queued overnight, from 9pm the evening prior. The 4 towers that were launched for sales, spread across 2 projects – Azizi Venice 3 and Azizi Venice 4 – had sold out entirely within just 24 hours.

Azizi Developments’ Sales Gallery can be visited on the 13th floor of the Conrad Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road.



About Azizi Developments

Azizi Developments is a leading developer based in Dubai, UAE. With tens of thousands of homes successfully delivered to local and international investors and end users of over 100 nationalities, the developer prides itself on its extensive portfolio of modern luxury developments across Dubai’s most sought-after residential and commercial destinations, its construction-driven approach, and its commitment to transparency and customer centricity. Azizi’s residential and commercial properties are investor friendly, catering to all lifestyles. The developer makes it its international mission to develop lifestyles and enrich the lives of its residents with a focus on catalyzing the vision and development of the markets that it operates in.

Azizi currently has around 40,000 units under construction that are projected to be delivered by 2027, worth several billion US dollars. The company is renowned for developing the UAE’s second tallest skyscraper, has a strong track record and sizeable project pipeline through its extensive land bank and strategic partnerships with Dubai’s key master developers, and is instrumental in developing world-class properties in MBR City, Palm Jumeirah, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai Healthcare City, Dubai South, Al Furjan, Studio City, Sports City and Downtown Jebel Ali.



For further information about Azizi Developments, please contact:

Tizian H. G. Raab

Head of Public Relations and Communications, CEO’s Office

M: +971 55 867 3606

Email: tizian@azizidevelopments.com