Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, has announced that the construction of Beachfront in Riviera, its French Mediterranean-inspired waterfront community in MBR City, has reached 46% completion.

Beachfront I has achieved 95% of its structural build, with blockwork at 62%, internal plastering at 20%, and HVAC and MEP systems at 38% and 33% complete, respectively. Overall finishes stand at 11%, supported by a workforce of 2,400.

Mr. Farhad Azizi, Group CEO of the Azizi group of companies, said: “We are thrilled with the remarkable progress made at Beachfront I in Riviera. We remain committed to delivering an unparalleled living experience, with every phase of Riviera reflecting our dedication to quality and luxury. We are excited to maintain this momentum in the coming months as we advance rapidly to completion."

Situated in MBR City, Riviera Beachfront comprises three 20-storey developments offering 555 units across studios, one- and two-bedroom homes, and retail spaces. Each building, set on the shores of Azizi’s 2.7-km-long swimmable crystal lagoon, features direct beach access, swimming pools, landscaped surroundings, fully equipped gyms, barbeque areas, children’s playgrounds and games, and yoga spaces, among other carefully thought-out amenities.

Azizi Developments’ Sales Gallery can be visited on the 13th floor of the Conrad Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road.

About Azizi Developments

Azizi Developments is a leading developer based in Dubai, UAE. With more than 30,000 homes successfully delivered to local and international investors and end users of over 100 nationalities, the developer prides itself on its extensive portfolio of modern luxury developments across Dubai’s most sought-after residential and commercial destinations, its construction-driven approach, and its commitment to transparency and customer centricity. Azizi’s residential and commercial properties are investor friendly, catering to all lifestyles. The developer makes it its international mission to develop lifestyles and enrich the lives of its residents with a focus on catalyzing the vision and development of the markets that it operates in.

Azizi currently has around 40,000 units under construction that are projected to be delivered by 2027, worth several billion US dollars. The company is renowned for developing the world’s second tallest skyscraper and an AED 2.5 billion opera, which is its gift to the city, as part of its cultural district at Azizi Venice. Azizi has a strong track record and sizeable project pipeline through its extensive land bank and strategic partnerships with Dubai’s key master developers, and is instrumental in developing world-class properties in MBR City, Palm Jumeirah, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai Healthcare City, Dubai South, Al Furjan, Studio City, Sports City and Downtown Jebel Ali.