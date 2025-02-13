Dubai, UAE: Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, has joined forces with Simco, a renowned UAE-based machinery supplier, to supply its joinery factory with premium equipment under its FALKONMAC brand. This collaboration underscores Azizi’s commitment to strengthening its manufacturing operations within the UAE and working with reputable local brands.

As part of the partnership, Simco will supply and install specialized machinery at the Azizi Joinery Factory, enhancing the developer’s in-house capabilities to maintain superior craftsmanship and quality standards across its residential and commercial projects.

Simco, a well-established industrial machinery supplier in the UAE, provides high-performance solutions across various sectors. Its FALKONMAC brand is known for its advanced manufacturing equipment, which is designed to optimize efficiency, precision, and sustainability in production processes.

Mr. Farhad Azizi, Group CEO of the Azizi group of companies, said: “We are delighted to be strengthening our local manufacturing with the addition of Simco’s FALKONMAC. Collaborating with homegrown local brands as trusted and prestigious as these underscores our commitment to integrating only the most top tier of technologies into our production, ensuring that all aspects of our developments uphold the highest quality standards. With FALKONMAC’s machinery, our joinery factory will achieve new benchmarks, delivering bespoke solutions that enrich the lives of our stakeholders."

Azizi’s joinery factory, currently based in Dubai Industrial City (DIC), is set to relocate to the Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi (KEZAD) in the near future. This move will boost the developer’s operational capabilities and contribute to its strategy of streamlining production while continuously elevating quality across its projects.

About Azizi Developments

Azizi Developments is a leading developer based in Dubai, UAE. With more than 30,000 homes successfully delivered to local and international investors and end users of over 100 nationalities, the developer prides itself on its extensive portfolio of modern luxury developments across Dubai’s most sought-after residential and commercial destinations, its construction-driven approach, and its commitment to transparency and customer centricity. Azizi’s residential and commercial properties are investor friendly, catering to all lifestyles. The developer makes it its international mission to develop lifestyles and enrich the lives of its residents with a focus on catalyzing the vision and development of the markets that it operates in.

Azizi currently has around 40,000 units under construction that are projected to be delivered by 2027, worth several billion US dollars. The company is renowned for developing the world’s second tallest skyscraper and an AED 2.5 billion opera, which is its gift to the city, as part of its cultural district at Azizi Venice. Azizi has a strong track record and sizeable project pipeline through its extensive land bank and strategic partnerships with Dubai’s key master developers, and is instrumental in developing world-class properties in MBR City, Palm Jumeirah, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai Healthcare City, Dubai South, Al Furjan, Studio City, Sports City and Downtown Jebel Ali.

For further information about Azizi Developments, please contact:

Tizian H. G. Raab

Head of Public Relations and Communications, CEO’s Office

Email: tizian@azizidevelopments.com