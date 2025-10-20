Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, has announced the launch of Azizi Leily, its latest premium residential development in the vibrant and strategically located Al Jaddaf area. The project harmoniously blends Dubai’s heritage and modernity, offering residents a serene lifestyle along the Dubai Creek with direct access to the city’s major business, leisure, and retail destinations.

Azizi Leily features premium freehold studios, as well as one- and two-bedroom apartments, and opulent penthouses, all designed to embody elegance and comfort. With panoramic views of the Dubai Creek and the city’s skyline, the residences redefine contemporary urban living. It offers a world-class array of amenities, including a fully equipped gym, sauna and steam rooms, adults’ and kids’ swimming pools, indoor and outdoor play areas, a cinema, rooftop garden, multipurpose hall, and accessible facilities for residents with disabilities.

Mr. Farhad Azizi, Group CEO of Azizi Group, said: “Azizi Leily is a true reflection of Dubai’s spirit, where timeless roots meet modern horizons. With its prime location in Al Jaddaf, panoramic creek views, and superior connectivity, this development reinforces our commitment to designing spaces that enhance lifestyles while offering enduring value to our investors and end users.”

Perfectly positioned just minutes away from Creek Metro Station, Dubai International Airport, Wafi Mall, and Dubai World Trade Centre, Azizi Leily offers easy access to Al Khail Road and Sheikh Zayed Road. Its proximity to major leisure, retail, and business hubs such as Downtown Dubai, Business Bay, and Dubai Festival City makes it one of the most sought-after addresses in the emirate for both residents and investors alike.

Azizi Developments’ Sales Gallery can be visited on the 13th floor of the Conrad Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road.

About Azizi Developments

Azizi Developments is a leading developer based in Dubai, UAE. With more than 45,000 homes successfully delivered to local and international investors and end users of over 100 nationalities, the developer prides itself on its extensive portfolio of modern luxury developments across Dubai’s most sought-after residential and commercial destinations, its construction-driven approach, and its commitment to transparency and customer centricity. The developer makes it its international mission to develop lifestyles and enrich the lives of its residents with a focus on catalyzing the vision and development of the markets that it operates in.

Azizi currently has around 150,000 units under construction, valued at several tens of billions of US dollars. The company is renowned for developing the world’s second tallest skyscraper, Burj Azizi, as well as the master planned communities of Azizi Riviera, Azizi Venice, and Azizi Milan, among various other world-class projects across MBR City, Palm Jumeirah, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai Healthcare City, Dubai South, Dubailand, Al Furjan, Dubai Islands, Studio City, Sports City and Downtown Jebel Ali.

