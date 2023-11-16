Dubai, UAE: Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, has extended its partnership with Maschinenbau Halberstadt GmbH, the renowned German manufacturer of high-quality, reliable, and environmentally friendly power-generating sets, to source top-tier diesel generators as backup power for Azizi’s Creek Views II in Dubai Healthcare City and Pearl in Al Furjan.

Maschinenbau Halberstadt GmbH was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Halberstadt, Germany. MBH’s power-generating sets are used in various applications, including but not limited to temporary power supply, emergency power, industrial power, off-grid power, and marine propulsion. The company’s products are designed and manufactured to meet the highest standards of quality and reliability and are built to be some of the most environmentally friendly.

In his comments, Mr Farhad Azizi, CEO of Azizi Developments, said: “We are delighted to announce the extension of our strategic alliance with Maschinenbau Halberstadt GmbH, a renowned global leader in power generation systems. This strengthened partnership enables us to further enhance our capacity to deliver top-tier, forward-thinking, and eco-friendly solutions to our esteemed investors and end-users. Through our united efforts, we are set to drive transformative advancements in energy generation, ultimately contributing to a brighter future for our stakeholders and the environment as a whole.”

Creek Views II’s unique design represents Dubai’s journey from its traditional past to a modern, reinvented future. The project comprises 587 residences across 116 studios, 436 one-bedroom apartments, and 35 two-bedroom residences. Strategically located in the most central part of the city and offering excellent connectivity, Creek Views II features two swimming pools, a sauna, a steam room, a fully equipped gym, and a children’s play area, among other premium amenities.

Pearl, nestled within a booming community amidst lush greenery and mega-retail stores, is just one minute away from Mohammed bin Zayed Road and one minute from Al Furjan metro station, making it one of the most sought-after, accessible, and strategically located areas in the emirate.

