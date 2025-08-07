Dubai, UAE: Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, is proud to announce that its flagship master-planned community, Azizi Riviera in MBR City, has entered its final stage of delivery. A total of 53 out of the 75 buildings have been handed over, comprising all of phases 1, 2, and 3, as well as five buildings in phase 4. The remaining 22 buildings are well on track for their respective completions scheduled up until Q2 2026.

Most recently, the handovers of Riviera 67 and Riviera 65 commenced on July 1st and July 21st, respectively, following the successful delivery of Riviera 61 on June 9th and Riviera 63 on March 24th prior to that. Next in line are Azure, slated for August, and Riviera 52 in September, with the rest of Phase 4 progressing steadily. In addition to Riviera, Azizi is gearing up for the completion of Azizi Vista in Dubai Studio City this August, followed by Beach Oasis I in October.

Mr. Farhad Azizi, Group CEO of the Azizi group of companies, said: “The handover drive at Riviera marks yet another significant milestone in our journey to redefine urban living in Dubai. With the majority of this exceptional community already delivered, we remain steadfast in our commitment to executing the final phase with the same exacting precision, uncompromising quality, and sustained momentum that define our standards. Riviera exemplifies our vision of developing well-connected, lifestyle-enhancing communities that contribute to Dubai’s growth and global appeal.”

Riviera is part of Azizi Developments’ award-winning portfolio. It is a stylish lifestyle destination comprising 75 mid- and high-rise buildings with approximately 16,000 residences. Designed to introduce the French-Mediterranean lifestyle to Dubai, which is not merely about architectural art, but also about a certain ‘joie de vivre’ - a celebration of life, an exultation of spirit, Riviera represents a new landmark destination that is both residential and commercial, with an abundance of retail space. Riviera features three districts: an extensive retail boulevard, a lagoon walk on the shores of its 2.7 km-long swimmable crystal lagoon with artisan eateries and boutiques, and Les Jardins - a vast, lush-green social space.

Azizi Developments’ Sales Gallery can be visited on the 13th floor of the Conrad Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road.

About Azizi Developments

Azizi Developments is a leading developer based in Dubai, UAE. With more than 45,000 homes successfully delivered to local and international investors and end users of over 100 nationalities, the developer prides itself on its extensive portfolio of modern luxury developments across Dubai’s most sought-after residential and commercial destinations, its construction-driven approach, and its commitment to transparency and customer centricity. The developer makes it its international mission to develop lifestyles and enrich the lives of its residents with a focus on catalyzing the vision and development of the markets that it operates in.

Azizi currently has around 150,000 units under construction, valued at several tens of billions of US dollars. The company is renowned for developing the world’s second tallest skyscraper, Burj Azizi, as well as the master planned communities of Azizi Riviera, Azizi Venice, and Azizi Milan, among various other world-class projects across MBR City, Palm Jumeirah, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai Healthcare City, Dubai South, Dubailand, Al Furjan, Studio City, Sports City and Downtown Jebel Ali.

