Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, has signed an agreement with International Foundation Group LLC, which specializes in deep foundation and ground solutions, for the piling, shoring, excavation, and dewatering works for Azizi’s second tallest tower in the world, Burj Azizi, located on a prime plot of land on Dubai’s Sheikh Zayed Road.

International Foundation Group (IFG LLC) is a major Emirati expert in deep foundation and ground solutions, renowned for quality and timely project completion. IFG is the fastest-growing Middle Eastern micro-tunneling company, distinguished by its reliance on internal expertise and cutting-edge equipment from top European and Japanese manufacturers. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services including Non-Disruptive Road Crossings, Piled Foundations, Retaining Walls, and Soil Improvement, catering to diverse construction needs with precision and innovation.

Mr. Farhad Azizi, CEO of Azizi Developments, said: “Our strategic partnership with International Foundation Group for the critical piling, shoring, excavation, and dewatering operations for Burj Azizi is one that excites us very much. This collaboration underscores our dedication to excellence and innovation in delivering iconic projects that elevate the standards of excellence not only in the UAE’s - but also in the world’s – construction and real estate landscape.”

Burj Azizi, which will be the second tallest in the world, is scheduled to be completed within 4 years. It will feature a vertical shopping mall, luxury residences and opulent penthouses, a 7-star hotel, a one-of-its-kind observation deck, and numerous high-end F&B options, among other unique and breath-taking features and amenities.

About Azizi Developments

Azizi Developments is a leading developer based in Dubai, UAE. With tens of thousands of homes successfully delivered to local and international investors and end users of over 100 nationalities, the developer prides itself on its extensive portfolio of modern luxury developments across Dubai’s most sought-after residential and commercial destinations, its construction-driven approach, and its commitment to transparency and customer-centricity. Azizi’s residential and commercial properties are investor-friendly, catering to all lifestyles. The developer makes it its international mission to develop lifestyles and enrich the lives of its residents with a focus on catalyzing the vision and development of the markets that it operates in.

Azizi currently has around 40,000 units under construction that are projected to be delivered by 2027, worth several billion US dollars. The company is renowned for developing the world’s second tallest skyscraper, has a strong track record and sizeable project pipeline through its extensive land bank and strategic partnerships with Dubai’s key master developers, and is instrumental in developing world-class properties in MBR City, Palm Jumeirah, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai Healthcare City, Dubai South, Al Furjan, Studio City, Sports City and Downtown Jebel Ali.

