Dubai, UAE: Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, is accelerating its digital transformation through the rollout of new customer-centric technologies, reinforcing its commitment to efficiency, responsiveness, and innovation. The latest initiatives include a custom-built in- house customer service application, a unified mobile app, a seamless communication suite, and the official kick-off of its SAP implementation.

The internally developed customer service platform is designed to enhance response speed and streamline client engagement across departments, with accessibility and service time expected to improve by up to 70%. Complementing this, Azizi’s newly launched mobile application consolidates functionalities for homeowners and internal teams, offering comprehensive account access and a unified login experience. The tool simplifies processes while providing users with real-time updates, thereby reducing manual intervention and improving satisfaction across the board.

As part of its transition to a more agile digital communications model, Azizi has deployed a new enterprise- wide communication system built on Avaya, which integrates seamlessly with Microsoft Teams. This secure, multi-device platform is set to reduce communication-related costs by around 40%, while significantly improving real-time collaboration between departments.

The developer has also introduced a dedicated Labour Support Help Center to ease internal service operations and support its 36,000+ employees more effectively. This initiative is forecast to improve response times to labor-related issues by up to 90%, marking a major step forward in operational transparency and workforce enablement.

In parallel, Azizi officially kicked off the implementation of SAP on July 1st. The move marks a key milestone in the firm’s full-bodied overhaul, laying the foundation for AI-driven operational excellence, centralized data systems, and future scalability across development, construction, sales, and customer service divisions.

Mr. Farhad Azizi, Group CEO of the Azizi group of companies, said: “Our digital transformation remains a pivotal cornerstone of our operations. These new technologies – from our in-house customer platform to the Avaya suite and SAP – are vital enablers in our pursuit of real estate excellence. They allow us to strengthen our systems, empower our teams, and deliver a more transparent, responsive, and enriched experience to our stakeholders.”

With these forward-thinking implementations, Azizi Developments continues to lead Dubai’s real estate sector in innovation, setting new benchmarks in service delivery and enterprise optimization.

