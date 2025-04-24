DUBAI, UAE /PRNewswire/ -- Azentio Software, a leading technology enabler in the BFSI space, is proud to announce the opening of newly expanded and upgraded office spaces in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and Cairo, Egypt, as part of its ongoing growth strategy in the Middle East and Africa region.

While Azentio has maintained a strong presence in both cities for many years, these new offices represent a significant milestone in the company's regional evolution, reflecting its long-term commitment to closer client engagement, local innovation, and talent investment.

The new Dubai office, located in Business Central Towers in Dubai Internet City (DIC), will serve as Azentio's Middle Eastern regional hub and a true Center of Excellence for the business, playing a critical role in accelerating growth, driving operational excellence, and supporting clients across the region with even greater proximity and efficiency.

In Cairo, the larger, more sophisticated office space will further strengthen Azentio's ability to collaborate with financial institutions, insurers, and enterprises, while also supporting local hiring and delivery capabilities.

This regional investment follows closely on the heels of Azentio's recently expanded offices in Bangalore and Chennai, India, which were also officially unveiled this year. Together, these developments underscore the company's focus on expanding its operational footprint in high-growth markets and supporting customers with on-the-ground presence and expertise.

"We've always believed in being close to our customers, and this next chapter in Dubai and Cairo is a reflection of that philosophy," said Sanjay Singh, CEO at Azentio Software. "These new spaces are more than just offices, they're a signal of our intent to double down on our presence in the MEA region and continue to invest in the resources and environments that will help our teams, and our clients, thrive."

About Azentio

Azentio is a leading provider of purpose-built, intelligence-driven technology solutions designed to transform the banking, financial services, insurance (BFSI), and enterprise resource planning (ERP) sectors. By combining cutting-edge innovation with deep domain expertise, Azentio empowers businesses to accelerate growth, enhance operational efficiency, and stay ahead in a rapidly evolving market. With a strong presence across the Middle East, Africa, and Southeast Asia, Azentio delivers world-class technology that streamlines processes and delivers tangible results, enabling organizations to achieve sustainable success.