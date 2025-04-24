Dubai, UAE – Ayu Life Sciences, a medical devices and cell therapy company, has announced plans to establish a new AED 33 million (US$9 million) advanced manufacturing facility at Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza), the first of its kind in the region.

The 13,500 square metre facility will focus on the production of next-generation wound care solutions and surgical treatments, designed to meet the growing global demand for high-quality, sustainable healthcare products. The launch comes amid a surge in demand for artificial skin, with the market projected to grow from US$3.1 billion in 2024 to US$5.3 billion by 2032.

The facility will be developed in two phases, with Phase 1 set to go live by late-2025, and full completion by 2027. It will produce Ayu Life Sciences’ flagship products, including Velgraft™, an artificial skin substitute designed for scar-free healing and tissue regeneration; Velvert™, a natural antimicrobial wound care dressing formulated to accelerate healing and prevent infections; and VelNez™, a nasal and ear dressing that enhances patient comfort and post-surgical recovery.

These solutions are backed by a portfolio of 22 global patents and developed using eco-friendly materials and natural components to minimise environmental impact. The company currently exports from its Delhi facility to over 20 markets across North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, and the Middle East, many with highly regulated healthcare markets.

In addition to advanced wound care, Ayu Life Sciences is progressing in the field of regenerative medicine. Clinical trials are underway for a novel therapy using cells similar to those in the pancreas to regulate blood sugar for patients with Type 1 diabetes. Another trial is for Velnerve™, a solution for peripheral nerve injuries.

Dr. Rajan Datt, Managing Director of Ayu Life Sciences, said: “We’re excited to announce our new facility in Jafza, marking a major milestone for Ayu Life Sciences. Our commitment to proprietary research and development enables us to consistently deliver excellent wound care products so we can continually push the boundaries of patient care. We look forward to breaking ground on this new facility and extending the reach of our flagship products like Velgraft™, Velvert™, and VelNez™ to more patients in the Middle East and around the globe.”

Abdulla Al Hashmi, Chief Operating Officer Parks & Zones, DP World GCC added, “Jafza’s manufacturing infrastructure and strategic connectivity make it the ideal launchpad for innovators like Ayu Life Sciences. This facility reinforces Dubai’s growing role as a global hub for the healthcare and advanced medical manufacturing sectors. As we continue to grow, we remain committed to supporting cutting-edge industries that drive economic growth and improve lives.”

With Jafza already home to over 800 manufacturing companies from 75 countries, Ayu Life Sciences joins a thriving ecosystem of global innovators. This strategically positions the company to scale across the Middle East and beyond, leveraging Dubai’s leading trade and logistics infrastructure.

About Ayu Life Sciences

Ayu Life Sciences is a leading healthcare company dedicated to transforming patient care through innovative medical devices and regenerative therapies. With a strong focus on research and development, the company boasts a robust portfolio of patented technologies and sustainable manufacturing practices. Ayu Life Sciences specializes in delivering advanced wound care, surgical solutions, and regenerative therapies designed to address some of the most pressing medical challenges worldwide. Headquartered in the UAE, the company partners with global distributors and healthcare providers to ensure exceptional quality, affordability, and accessibility in improving patient outcomes.

About Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza)

Jafza is one of the world’s leading free trade zones and is home to over 10,890 multinational companies. Jafza accounts for a significant FDI (Foreign Direct Investment) flow ‎into Dubai, sustaining the employment of more than 135,000 people in the United Arab Emirates.

Strategically located at the crossroads of a region providing market access to over 3.5 billion people, Jebel Ali Port and Free Zone create an integrated multi-modal hub offering sea, air and land connectivity, complemented by extensive logistics facilities. ‎

Jafza is the leading business hub between Asia, Europe and Africa, connecting some of the fastest-growing manufacturing and consumer markets globally. With over 30 years’ experience, Jafza focuses on long-term customer relationships, building alliances with global investors and providing world-class infrastructure and support. In addition to quality-driven value-added services and incentives, Jafza is a business opportunity enabler, offering its customers easy and efficient access to substantial business opportunities in the region.