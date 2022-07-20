Trade ideas, market alerts, unlimited access to market news and analysis, educational content, videos, webinars and 1-on-1 training for users to make smarter trade decisions

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Industry-leading market and news portal, Axiory Intelligence, has upgraded its offering by introducing signals, trade ideas, market alerts, and 1-on-1 training to its suite of products.

The award-winning finance-focused company has completely rebranded, reinventing itself with two account types that lead traders, investors, and financial enthusiasts on a customised and targeted journey, designed to improve their market knowledge and trading decisions.

“Axiory Intelligence was built to offer information and education, the very tools that can turn a trade around for the better.” said Axiory Intelligence CEO and Director Tomasz Wisniewski. “Now we’re giving traders the opportunity to back their trading decisions with forward-thinking analysis and investment tools”.

Traders can cut through the noise, and simplify their decision-making process with detailed trade ideas, market alerts, and FCA-regulated signals provided by the renowned signals centre. These tools combine human-led analysis with powerful AI technology to conduct a deep analysis of the markets and provide updated information on hundreds of assets.

“We don’t aim to replace a trader’s critical thinking and understanding of the market, in fact, we strongly encourage traders to conduct their own research,” said Wisniewski, “but the cutting-edge tools we’re providing traders will add great value, saving them time and giving them the reliable information to base their decisions on”.

Axiory Intelligence is still focused on being a strong market news and education portal as when it was first launched in 2020. Market and news analysis delivery has drastically accelerated with real-time updates powered by experienced analysts and dynamic AI technology. Educational content is also fast-growing with educational articles, infographics, videos, and pocket-sized starter guides for beginners.

“When we first launched Axiory Intelligence, as a way to give back to the trading community, we had big plans to extend this project and offer more value,” said Wisniewski, “two years, and many upgrades later, we’re still looking ahead and envisioning more ways to help traders”.

Axiory Intelligence offers a free Starter Account that gives unlimited access to market news and analysis, educational content, videos, webinars and more. For the highly coveted signals, market alerts, 1-on-1 training, and telegram group, the Premium Account is offered for $299 a year. For a limited time, the Premium Account will be offered for $29.99, to give everyone the opportunity to experience these tools for an entire year.

To read more about Axiory Intelligence - https://axioryintelligence.com/

