Dar es Salaam: Leading pan-African telecom group, AXIAN Telecom is proud to announce that it has officially become a signatory of the GSMA Humanitarian Connectivity Charter (HCC). Launched in 2015 by the GSMA, the HCC aims to enhance the preparedness, response, and recovery capabilities of Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) during sudden onset emergencies, such as natural disasters.

AXIAN Telecom joins this important cause through the participation of its MNOs across Africa recently unified under the name Yas in Tanzania, Madagascar, Comoros, Senegal, and Togo.

The principles of the HCC aim to provide accessible and resilient connectivity for communities affected by disasters, while establishing best practice standards for the mobile industry before, during, and after such events. It focuses on sharing timely information that benefits communities, humanitarian responders, and the broader mobile ecosystem.

As part of its commitment, AXIAN Telecom, through Yas in Madagascar, is collaborating with the GSMA to develop an Early Warning System (EWS) aimed at enhancing disaster preparedness and response. Built on four pillars, this system collects data, conducts risk assessments, monitors hazards, and provides timely warnings, bolstering national and community response capabilities.

Following the devastation caused by Cyclone Chido, which struck Mayotte on December 14th, AXIAN Telecom mobilised its resources to provide support for the impacted communities. Their relief efforts include restoring damaged mobile infrastructure, providing free communication between Comoros and Mayotte through AXIAN Telecom’s operator, Yas Comoros, and partnering with Free-Groupe Iliad and Télécoms Sans Frontières to coordinate both material and human support. These efforts underscore AXIAN Telecom’s commitment to championing Humanitarian Connectivity in all of its operating regions and communities.

Commenting on the signing, AXIAN Telecom CEO Hassan Jaber said: "For many years, people have been affected by disasters, with the Cyclone Chido serving as a stark reminder of the devastating toll these events can take on communities. AXIAN Telecom is deeply remorseful for the hardship the people of Mayotte continue to endure and remains committed to supporting our communities. We are determined to leverage technology for good and help our communities be better prepared for such unfortunate events. While the initiative is less than a decade old, we commend the progress made so far and are excited to once again collaborate with GSMA, beginning with EWS4ALL. This project will be pivotal, particularly in our East African and Indian ocean-based regions, which are highly vulnerable to natural disasters."

Kimberly Brown, Head of Mobile for Humanitarian Innovation, GSMA added: “Connectivity is a lifeline for emergency affected populations, the GSMA’s Humanitarian Connectivity Charter fosters industry-wide cooperation in times of crisis, and we are pleased to welcome AXIAN Telecom as a signatory. Mobile network operators continue to play a critical role in humanitarian preparedness, response, and recovery, harnessing mobile technology to support communities in need. AXIAN Telecom’s efforts in Madagascar, including the development of an Early Warning System, exemplify this commitment – ensuring communities are better equipped to anticipate and mitigate disasters. This is a valuable contribution to the Early Warnings for All initiative."

AXIAN Telecom is a pan-African telecommunications service provider operating in nine markets through its subsidiaries and affiliates in Tanzania, Madagascar, Togo, Uganda, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Senegal, Réunion, Mayotte, and the Comoros. It operates across three key business segments, providing mobile and fixed networks as well as digital infrastructure and mobile financial services.

AXIAN Telecom has unified its mobile network operators in Madagascar, Comoros, Togo, Senegal and Tanzania under a single brand, Yas, while its fintech operations in Tanzania, Togo and Senegal are now branded Mixx by Yas. The Yas brand aligns to AXIAN Telcom’s aim to create a pan-African powerhouse which brings a more streamlined customer experience and innovations that are solutions driven with real impact.

Yas positions itself as a trusted partner, dedicated to helping customers unlock their digital potential. By uniting its operations under one brand, AXIAN Telecom can better serve its customers leveraging the combined resources and assets of a strong, unified pan-African business under one brand.

AXIAN Telecom is Africa’s 6th largest mobile operator serving more than 42 million customers and is a market disruptor, having expanded through active acquisitions and heavy network investments since 2015.

We systematically ensure that our businesses have a sustainable and positive impact on the daily lives of millions of people.

