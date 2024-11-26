AXIAN Telecom, a leading pan-African telecom group, is excited to announce the rebrand of its mobile network operators in Madagascar, Comoros, Senegal, Togo and Tanzania to Yas and the rebrand of its fintech operations in Senegal, Togo and Tanzania to Mixx by Yas. The rebrand signals AXIAN Telecom’s commitment to becoming the heartbeat of Africa's digital revolution, creating unlimited opportunities and enhancing lives through cutting edge digital and financial solutions as it gears up for ongoing sustainable growth across its footprint.

Yas, a brand that echoes the rhythm of Africa, has been developed with the customer in mind, ensuring it aligns with AXIAN Telecom’s aim to create a pan-African powerhouse which brings a more streamlined customer experience and innovations that are solutions driven with real impact. The brand embodies a youthful and optimistic spirit, reflecting Africa's current phase of growth. More importantly, Yas positions itself as a trusted ally to its customers and stakeholders, committed to helping them unlock their digital potential together.

A once-in-a-lifetime project, Yas aims to resonate deeply with people on the continent, fostering unity and driving our commitment to being united in possibilities. Yas, a brand created by Africa for Africa, believes in a shared purpose and emphasises the importance of local innovation in driving forward the digital transformation of the continent.

The decision to launch Yas as a unified brand, will allow for cross markets synergies enabling best practices sharing, cost efficiency, and seamless customer experiences that defy borders. Although the business structure in existing markets will stay the same, the new brand positions the group for continent-wide expansion, targeting a more globally minded and connected audience. More than ever, the mobile network operators under the new Yas brand will continue to offer a personal connection to customers, deliver consistent service and offer an effortless experience all while supporting individuals and businesses alike in succeeding in an increasingly digital world.

Hassanein Hiridjee, Chairman of the AXIAN Telecom Board, commented: “AXIAN Telecom has been on an incredible journey, connecting people across Africa with our brands. As the business continues to grow and expand, so has our vision. To empower the next generation of digital pioneers, we need to become a Pan2

African multi-markets mobile operator. While we say goodbye to the brands we have grown with, we welcome a new powerhouse, Yas; an African brand that unites Africa in possibilities. We believe Yas will build on the success and legacy we have in the markets and will continue to deliver transformative and inclusive technology solutions through sustainable connections.”

In addition to unifying its mobile network operators’ brands, AXIAN Telecom is also bringing together its fintech brands in Togo, Senegal and Tanzania under the name Mixx by Yas with the aim of further aligning synergies across the group and enabling an integrated customer experience. Fintech is one of the core growth divisions for the business, with Africa continuing to leap to financial inclusion and access to mobile payment platforms.

Erwan Gelebart, CEO Open Innovation and Fintech at AXIAN Telecom commented: “Fintech is a rapidly growing industry globally and to be at the forefront of this growth in Africa, we need to create an opportunity for customers to fully integrate their digital world. We believe that Mixx by Yas will do exactly that and will enable our users to have a cohesive mobile experience. Furthermore, Mixx by Yas will enable financial inclusion and unlock possibilities for the large youth population on the continent. The Mixx by Yas brand is vibrant, optimistic, and accessible to all, embodying true inclusion and positivity.”

The Yas and Mixx by Yas brands have been developed with the continent remaining the core focus for the business in terms of solutions driven innovations which empower customers to unlock opportunities in the digital world.

Hassan Jaber, CEO of AXIAN Telecom commented: “We are very excited to rename our mobile businesses to Yas as it signals our readiness to take our business to the next level. This is a significant milestone for the AXIAN Telecom Group, highlighting the success across Africa to date and demonstrating the company’s strategic position for sustainable growth. Yas brings this strategy and streamlined approach to life by resonating with our wide and diverse customer base that remains central to everything we do. We believe that the unified brand will better serve our customers by leveraging the combined resources and assets of a strong, unified pan-African business under one brand.”

ABOUT AXIAN TELECOM

AXIAN Telecom is a pan-African telecommunications service provider operating in nine markets through its subsidiaries and affiliates in Tanzania, Madagascar, Togo, Uganda, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Senegal, Réunion, Mayotte, and the Comoros. It operates across three key business segments, providing mobile and fixed networks as well as digital infrastructure and mobile financial services.

AXIAN Telecom is Africa’s 6th largest mobile operator serving more than 40 million customers and is a market disruptor, having expanded through active acquisitions and heavy network investments since 2015.

The group systematically ensure that its businesses have a sustainable and positive impact on the daily lives of millions of people.

Find more about AXIAN Telecom: www.axian-telecom.com

CONTACT

pressroom@axian-group.com

investorrelations@axian-telecom.com

Head Office AXIAN Telecom

c/o DTOS Ltd, 10th Floor, Standard Chartered

Tower, 19 Cybercity, Ebene, Mauritius