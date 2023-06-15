RIYADH, Saudi Arabia/PRNewswire/ -- Awqaf Real Estate Management & Services (ARMS), has selected Yardi® as its property management and investment platform.

ARMS will implement solutions from Yardi's end-to-end platform, including the Yardi® Commercial Suite and Yardi Residential Suite. Yardi's single platform will help ARMS manage I ts mixed portfolio, improve visibility into its data, allow for easier budgeting and forecasting and remove the need for disparate systems. Yardi will also centralise operational, financial, leasing and maintenance management for its portfolio in a single database, helping ARMS with its goal of achieving the highest levels of governance and internal control.



"By leveraging Yardi's technology, we can enhance our portfolio management capabilities and effectively achieve our goal of optimising real estate portfolio performance," said Thear Alajmi, Director of Company Branches and Customer Services for ARMS. "Yardi's end-to-end solution provides everything in one platform, which will allow us to save time and move away from manual processes so we can provide the best interest to the endowments managed by ARMS."



"Yardi's cloud-based solution provides a central location for ARMS to manage complexities, gain better reporting and see a clear overview of all properties within its mixed portfolio," said Neal Gemassmer, vice president of international for Yardi. "It is great to see Yardi continue to grow and help clients in Saudi Arabia and we look forward to working with ARMS."



About ARMS

ARMS, a subsidiary company of Awqaf Investment Company "AIC" the investment arm of the General Authority for Awqaf "GAA", work to develop investment mechanisms for endowments managed by GAA, diversify the investment portfolio, and develop the investment strategy through the management and operation of endowments affiliated to GAA; real estate investment and development of endowments for the benefit of the endowment or GAA; and investment in securities through the management of portfolios and funds. For more information, visit awqaf.com.sa.



About Yardi

Yardi® develops industry-leading software for all types and sizes of real estate companies across the world. With over 8,500 employees, Yardi is working with our clients to drive significant innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energised for Tomorrow, visit yardi.ae.

SOURCE Yardi