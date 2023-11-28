Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Al Wathba National Insurance Co. (AWNIC), a trailblazer in the UAE insurance arena, proudly unveils a major milestone following the recent upward revision of its rating outlook by S&P Global Ratings. The outlook has ascended to POSITIVE from stable, affirming the company's 'BBB-' long-term issuer credit and insurer financial strength ratings.

Positive Shift in Financial Landscape

AWNIC's strategic financial maneuvers in 2023 have yielded a substantial reduction in its reliance on external funding, showcasing a commendable fortification of its financial risk profile. This strategic shift, coupled with the company's unwavering commitment to excellence, has garnered noteworthy recognition from S&P Global Ratings.

AWNIC maintains a robust financial stance, boasting exceptional capital adequacy even amid the challenges of a previously volatile period that has now been successfully navigated. This resilience is credited to the company's adept management of robust investment returns, laying the foundation for even more robust performance in the upcoming quarters.

Outlook Revisions and Affirmations

On November 14, 2023, S&P Global Ratings officially announced the positive adjustment of AWNIC's outlook from stable to positive. Simultaneously, the 'BBB-' long-term issuer credit and insurer financial strength ratings were resolutely affirmed, underscoring confidence in the company's financial prowess.

The positive outlook not only reflects current financial strength but also signals the prospect of an upgraded rating within the next two years, contingent upon AWNIC's continued demonstration of substantial growth in underwriting performance. The unwavering commitment to maintaining superior capital adequacy stands out as a pivotal factor propelling this positive trajectory.

Strategic Vision for the Future

Commenting on this significant achievement, Frederik Bisbjerg, CEO of Al Wathba National Insurance Co., expressed unwavering enthusiasm about the company's strategic direction. "This positive outlook from S&P Global Ratings is a testament to our dedication to sound financial practices and sets the stage for future triumphs. We are resolutely committed to continuous improvement, ensuring our customers and stakeholders not only experience unwavering reliability but also witness the unfolding of our dynamic growth journey."

About Al Wathba National Insurance Co.



Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, Al Wathba National Insurance Co. leverages 25+ years of expertise in serving the UAE insurance market. Our robust legacy is fortified by strategic alliances with top-rated international reinsurers, ensuring enduring financial stability.



AWNIC has earned recognition from the UAE Central Bank for Digital Transformation and Smart Services excellence in 2018 and 2019.



Pioneering environmental responsibility, we were the first in the region to release an Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) report, showcasing our commitment to sustainable business practices.

Forbes Middle East acknowledged AWNIC as one of the most valuable companies in the Middle East in 2020. Additionally, we received the Silver Award from the Sheikh Khalifa Excellence Awards for our dedication to quality, operational excellence, digital transformation, and superior customer service.



With a current BBB- financial strength rating by S&P Global Ratings in 2023, AWNIC stands as a dependable insurance provider.

*Source: AETOSWire

Contact:

Anna Katrina Espiridion

g_management@awnic.com

