AWE 5.0, in collaboration with the startAD Impact Hub for Emirati Women Achievers, aims to equip ten Emirati women-led businesses with the skills, tools, and networks needed to expand into global markets.

Abu Dhabi, UAE: startAD, the Abu Dhabi-based global accelerator powered by Tamkeen and anchored at NYU Abu Dhabi (NYUAD), in partnership with the United States Mission to the UAE, has announced a unique collaboration between the Academy for Women Entrepreneurs (AWE) and the startAD Impact Hub for Emirati Women Achievers. The program will equip ten Emirati women-led businesses with the skills, tools, and networks to scale globally.

Launched during Eid Al Etihad, the AWE 5.0 x EWA Bootcamp reflects the all-Emirati cohort, which will embark on a tailored scaling journey supported by a network of over 150 UAE-based women leaders and entrepreneurs.

The program will select 10 Emirati-founded SMEs with operational businesses across all sectors and industries. Targeted workshops, coaching, community events, and market access programs will help SMEs bring their innovations to the world stage. It will run from January to February 2025, and participants will receive certified training from NYUAD Executive Education, delivered by NYU Stern faculty. Topics will include building a global mindset; internationalization strategies; leading cross-cultural teams; and partnership models for cross-border success.

U.S. Ambassador to the UAE Martina Strong commented: “The U.S. Mission to the UAE is proud to support our shared economic prosperity goals through our support for the Academy for Women Entrepreneurs (AWE) program, which has already trained 42 in the UAE. Today, a new group of trailblazing businesswomen will begin their training, which includes peer-to-peer mentorship and coaching to expand their market access, grow their businesses, innovate, and generate additional income. I am grateful to our Mission’s long-standing partners: startAD, NYUAD, and Tamkeen. Since 2020, we have been working together to provide women entrepreneurs with the support and skills they need to fulfill their dreams. Our impactful collaboration showcases the very best of the U.S.-UAE partnership.”

Nihal Shaikh, Associate Director of startAD commented: “Investing in women isn’t just an option; it’s a strategic imperative for shaping more equitable and prosperous societies. In the UAE, women are driving economic growth, evidenced by the nation’s meteoric rise from 49th to 7th place on the Gender Inequality Index within a decade. The Emirates Businesswomen Council recently reported that 77.6 percent of female-owned businesses are led by women under 40. By advancing women’s empowerment across borders, this collaboration between AWE and the Impact Hub for Emirati Women Achievers unlocks opportunities for bilateral economic growth."

The Impact Hub for Emirati Women Achievers (EWA) is a flagship initiative launched by startAD aligned with the National Strategy for Empowerment of Emirati Women, advances Emirati women in innovation and entrepreneurship. EWA offers tailored tracks, including Ambassadorship programs for leaders in corporate, government, and startups; Bootcamps and Market Access initiatives to scale local businesses globally; and a Conscious Investor Fellowship to train investors in funding impactful technologies. Its robust calendar of events connects professionals, mentors, and investors, fostering collaboration. To date, 105 Emirati women role models have joined, creating a ripple effect of support and opportunities for future generations.

The Academy of Women Entrepreneurs (AWE), established by the US State Department in 2019, empowers women with the knowledge, networks, and access to launch or scale businesses. Implemented in nearly 100 countries, AWE has supported 25,000 women entrepreneurs globally. In the UAE, AWE businesses have generated USD 42 million in revenue, raised USD 9.2 million in funding, and created 524 jobs over the past four years.

About startAD

startAD is an Abu Dhabi-based accelerator, steering local and global startups to scale in the UAE and beyond. Powered by Tamkeen and anchored at NYU Abu Dhabi, startAD is a new model for innovation that creates customized and impact-driven programs in partnership with stakeholders including governments, corporations, investors, and innovation entities, furthering UAE’s transition into a knowledge-based economy. startAD’s unique sprint accelerator model enables corporations to further innovation by partnering with startups disrupting their core businesses, while equipping startups with the training and opportunity to pilot their solutions with industry leaders.

startAD offers unparalleled business advancement opportunities to local and global tech startups, SMEs, researchers, investors, and youth through an extensive range of programs, state-of-the-art facilities, and a strong global network. Driving innovation in construction, retail, finance, and other priority industries in the UAE, startAD alumni startups have raised USD 70 million in investment, generated USD 50 million in revenue, secured over 50 global pilot projects with corporations, and created over 270 jobs worldwide.

About Tamkeen

Tamkeen LLC is a company that partners with leading local and international institutions to deliver projects that enrich the social, cultural and educational landscape of the UAE.

About NYU Abu Dhabi

NYU Abu Dhabi is the first comprehensive liberal arts and research campus in the Middle East to be operated abroad by a major American research university. Times Higher Education ranks NYU among the top 27 universities in the world, making NYU Abu Dhabi the highest-ranked university in the UAE and MENA region. NYU Abu Dhabi has integrated a highly selective undergraduate curriculum across the disciplines with a world center for advanced research and scholarship. The university enables its students in the sciences, engineering, social sciences, humanities, and arts to succeed in an increasingly interdependent world and advance cooperation and progress on humanity’s shared challenges. NYU Abu Dhabi’s high-achieving students have come from over 120 countries and speak over 100 languages. Together, NYU's campuses in New York, Abu Dhabi, and Shanghai form the backbone of a unique global university, giving faculty and students opportunities to experience varied learning environments and immersion in other cultures at one or more of the numerous study-abroad sites NYU maintains on six continents.

About the U.S. Mission to the UAE:

The U.S. Mission to the UAE, which consists of the U.S. Embassy in Abu Dhabi and Consulate General in Dubai, is the official representation of the U.S. Government in the United Arab Emirates, with the goal of advancing the important U.S.-UAE partnership to advance shared regional and global priorities and deepen the historic ties between the two nations.