Installation of solar solutions with a 1.7 MWp capacity set to yield 2.85 GWh of green energy annually at AW Rostamani Group's four main Dubai locations

This partnership is projected to reduce AW Rostamani Group’s dependence on non-renewable energy and offset over 2,000 metric tons of CO2 emissions annually

Dubai, UAE: Marking its first venture into solar energy, AW Rostamani Group (AWR), one of the UAE’s leading family-owned Conglomerates, has entered a strategic partnership with SirajPower, the UAE's leading distributed solar energy provider in the region. This partnership will see the deployment of innovative solar solutions with a capacity of 1.7 MWp across AW Rostamani Group’s four principal locations in Dubai, signifying a major stride in the Group's sustainable energy initiatives.

The solar solution, set to span sites along Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai Industrial City (DIC), and Deira, covering showrooms and service centers, is projected to generate 2.85GWh of clean energy annually. This solar initiative not only underscores AWR’s dedication to environmental sustainability but also aligns seamlessly with the UAE’s strategic vision for environmental progress. The project is expected to offset over 2,000 metric tons of CO2 emissions each year, substantially reducing the company’s carbon footprint.

In a groundbreaking move, SirajPower will spearhead the financing, design, construction, and long-term operations and maintenance of these solar installations. SirajPower's comprehensive approach provides AWR with a streamlined transition to renewable energy sources, ensuring the effective and efficient adoption of clean energy solutions into their operations.

The signing ceremony took place in AWR Group Head Office and was graced by the presence of Dr. Amina Al Rostamani, Director and Board member of AW Rostamani Group, Fareed Al Janahi, COO of AWR Properties, Mohammed Abdulghaffar Hussain, Chairman of SirajPower, Laurent Longuet, CEO of SirajPower, Ali Almarzooqi, Director of Mobility, Positive Zero and other senior officers from both entities.

Khalid Al Rostamani, Chairman and CEO of AW Rostamani Group said: "Our collaboration with SirajPower marks a significant milestone for AW Rostamani Group as we embark on our first-ever solar energy initiative. We are dedicated to incorporating sustainable practices into our operations, and this partnership allows us to substantially contribute to reducing our environmental impact. As a forward-looking organization, we believe in the potential of renewable energy, and the agreement with SirajPower exemplifies our commitment to a cleaner, greener future for the UAE."

Mohammed Abdulghaffar Hussain, chairman of SirajPower, said: “We are thrilled to partner with AW Rostamani Group, one of UAE’s leading conglomerates, in their inaugural solar venture. This agreement is a testament to the growing importance of sustainable solutions in the business landscape. At SirajPower, a member of our decarbonization-as-a-service company - Positive Zero, we’re committed to facilitating a smooth transition for businesses toward clean energy adoption as well as empowering such esteemed companies on their journey to reduce their carbon footprint. Our mission extends beyond providing solar solutions; it is about driving transformative change towards environmental responsibility. We take immense pride in supporting AW Rostamani Group as they pioneer the path toward a sustainable future, setting a benchmark for others in the industry.”

SirajPower is a dedicated provider of solutions pertaining to solar energy in the UAE and the GCC region. The company holds the largest distributed solar energy portfolio of 130MWp and is rapidly expanding its operations and applications to become the regional Green Champion. With more projects in the pipeline, SirajPower is diligent in fulfilling its carbon-negative vision by 2050 and is well on its way to becoming the region's number one supplier of solar energy solutions.

Beyond the environmental impact, the partnership marks a significant advancement for AWR into the realm of renewable energy, guided by SirajPower, the UAE's leading distributed solar energy provider in the region. This collaboration acts as evidence of the growing influence of sustainable practices in the region, shaping the narrative of responsible and forward-thinking business practices. By working together, AWR and SirajPower are paving the way towards a more environmentally conscious future for the UAE.

About AW Rostamani Group (AWR):

AW Rostamani Group (AWR), founded in 1954 in Dubai, UAE, is one of the Middle East’s leading and most reputable conglomerates, with 4,000 employees, a turnover of over $2 billion, and a presence in the UAE, India, and the United Kingdom. Its subsidiaries work across a diverse range of sectors including automotive, real estate, retail, lighting solutions, travel, and logistics. Arabian Automobiles, an internationally renowned business of AWR, is the exclusive distributor of Nissan, Infiniti, and Renault across Dubai and the Northern Emirates. AWR continues to enrich customer’s lives through the introduction of innovative products, services, and solutions into the marketplace.

About SirajPower

SirajPower is a Positive Zero company dedicated to empowering a new energy economy in the GCC region. Pioneering the green energy revolution as the Decentralized Generation vertical of the company, SirajPower boasts the largest distributed solar energy portfolio in the region, with over 130MWp in operation and over 500 facilities under operations and maintenance. We've covered more than 600,000 square meters with our solar installations, making a significant impact on the regional energy landscape. Backed by a strong local presence and legacy, SirajPower provides comprehensive innovative solar solutions, covering project development, financing, construction, and long-term operations and maintenance. SirajPower is not just a solar provider; we are the regional Green Champion with a global perspective taking charge of a cleaner and more sustainable future.



