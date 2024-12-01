Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: AW Rostamani Group (AWR), one of the nation’s leading conglomerates and the official distributor of Zeekr in the UAE, announces the grand opening of the Zeekr Space showroom in Abu Dhabi. This milestone follows the successful launch of the first Zeekr Space on Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai earlier this year.

The state-of-the-art facility expands Zeekr’s presence in the country, extending its commitment to sustainable transportation. It also represents a significant step in bringing the premium electric mobility brand’s experience to the discerning drivers of the capital.

Located on Atiq Bin Azran Al Rumaithi Street in Al Rawdah, the new Zeekr Space allows visitors to explore the cutting-edge technology, sophisticated design, and impressive performance of the Zeekr 001 shooting brake and the compact luxury SUV, the Zeekr X. Designed as an immersive hub for EV enthusiasts, the showroom provides interactive displays, personalized consultations, and test drive opportunities, creating a seamless journey that showcases Zeekr’s commitment to innovation, sustainability, and providing a premium EV user experience.

The inaugural launch celebration was attended by senior management from AWR and Zeekr, along with Zeekr enthusiasts and media representatives, and featured a ribbon-cutting ceremony led by Michel Ayat, Chief Executive Officer of Automotive at AW Rostamani Group and Chairman of the Global Zeekr Partner Advisory Board (PAB).

Commenting on the opening, Michel Ayat, Chief Executive Officer of Automotive at AW Rostamani Group and Chairman of the Zeekr PAB, said: "Building on the successful brand launch of Zeekr in the UAE earlier in 2024, we are thrilled to expand the brand’s footprint with this new showroom in Abu Dhabi. This strategic move reflects not only AWR and Zeekr’s shared commitment to sustainable mobility but also aligns perfectly with Abu Dhabi's forward-thinking initiatives and the nation's broader sustainability goals. We are confident that Zeekr's premium all-electric vehicles will resonate strongly with environmentally conscious drivers in the capital.”

Cannon Wang, Managing Director of ZEEKR MEA Region, added: “This milestone reflects the strength of our partnership with AW Rostamani Group, whose expertise has been pivotal in establishing Zeekr’s presence in the UAE. With the opening of our Abu Dhabi showroom, we are bringing Zeekr’s unmatched performance, premium craftsmanship, advanced technology, and a world-class customer experience to the discerning drivers of the capital. Together, we are redefining what it means to own and enjoy a premium electric vehicle.”

AWR also extends its commitment to exceptional service with Zeekr Care, now available in Abu Dhabi. This dedicated service center provides access to skilled EV technicians and genuine spare parts, ensuring a seamless ownership experience for Zeekr drivers in the capital.

Zeekr offers a 5-year/120,000-kilometer warranty with a 8-year/160,000-kilometer warranty for the battery, comprehensive maintenance packages, dedicated customer support, and ready availability of genuine parts.

For more information, visit zeekr.ae or call 800ZEEKR.

About AW Rostamani (AWR) Group

AW Rostamani (AWR) Group, founded in 1954 in Dubai, UAE, is one of the Middle East’s leading and most reputable conglomerates, with 3,000 employees, a turnover of over $2 billion, and a presence in the UAE, India and the United Kingdom. Its subsidiaries work across a diverse range of sectors including automotive, real estate, retail, lighting solutions, travel and logistics. Arabian Automobiles, an internationally renowned business of AWR, is the exclusive distributor of Nissan, Infiniti, and Renault across Dubai and the Northern Emirates.

In 2023, AWR Group announced its partnership with Chery, the globally renowned Chinese automobile brand, ZEEKR and SMART, the global premium electric mobility technology brands in the UAE.

AWR Group continues to enrich customers’ lives through the introduction of innovative products, services and sustainable solutions into the marketplace.

For more information, please visit https://www.awrostamani.com.

About Zeekr

Zeekr (NYSE: ZK) is the global premium electric mobility technology brand from Geely Holding Group. Zeekr aims to create a fully integrated user ecosystem with innovation as a standard. The brand utilizes Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA) and includes its own battery technologies, battery management systems, electric motor technologies, and electric vehicle supply chain. Zeekr’s value is equality, diversity, and sustainability. Its ambition is to become a true mobility solution provider.

Zeekr operates its R&D center and design studios in Ningbo, Hangzhou, and Shanghai in China and Gothenburg in Sweden, and boasts state-of-the-art facilities and world-class expertise. Since Zeekr began delivering vehicles in October 2021, the brand has delivered over 360,000 vehicles to date including the Zeekr 001, Zeekr 001 FR, Zeekr 009 MPV, and Zeekr X urban SUV. Zeekr has announced plans to sell vehicles in European, Latin American, and other Asian markets, and has an ambitious roll-out plan over the next 5 years to satisfy the rapidly expanding global EV demand.

For more information visit: www.zeekr.ae or call 800ZEEKR.